Eco data points to something other than a ‘soft landing’.

FED comments mixed….25 bps or 50 bps next week? Pause?

Earnings beats are running at 72% of reports so far…(but it’s early).

Oil holding and treasury prices are rising – sending yields on the 10 yr. plunging.

Global Markets weaker this morning.

Try the Steak Pizzaiola.

Stocks initially rallied and then fell! The Dow lost 615 pts or 1.8%, the S&P down 62 pts or 1.6%, the Nasdaq gave up 140 pts or 1.25%, the Russell lost 30 pts or 1.6% and the Transports gave up 63 pts or 0.4%.

Economic data front and center…and it all points to a weakening economy….NY Fed Services Business Activity – plunged by 21.4, Retail Sales m/m down 1.1%, Ex autos and gas down 0.7%, Industrial Production down 0.7%, Capacity Utilization 78.8%, Manufacturing Production down 1.3%, - all these data points weaker than the estimates….and then we got the Producer Price Index – PPI – which should have been a bright spot because it also fell more than the expectation which was the only really positive report – PPI m/m fell by 0.5% (vs. the 0.1% expectation), Ex food and energy – it rose by 0.1% (expected), while PPI y/y only rose by 6.2% - below the expected 6.8% and well below last month’s 7.4%. PPI Ex food and energy y/y rose by 5.5% - down from 6.2% last month….

Now all of this was music to the FED’s ears – why? Because it suggests that the FED is being successful in the quest to stamp out inflation – but it also suggests that the landing will be anything but ‘soft’. Now, it also almost guarantees that the FED will raise rates by only 25 bps (vs. 50) on February 1st – but still does not guarantee that they will pause on February 1st. The market expects a pause in March AFTER another 25 bps hike while I expect the pause in May after two more 25 bps hikes in March and May.

Comments made by FED Presidents Bostic, Logan and Harker seems to favor that view (25 bps) while St. Louis’s FED President Jimmy Bullard was more hawkish….saying that HE favors a 50 bps rate hike on February 1st and that HE sees the benchmark fed funds rate to be somewhere between 5.25% - 5.5% by year end (current rates are 4.25% - 4.5%) – this vs. the markets expectation of 4.9%. And that was the headline that sent stocks lower…. (Recall that Minneapolis’s Kashkari also favors higher rates – telling investors – 2 weeks ago - that he thinks they need to get to 5.4% before HE would pause). And what Bullard and Kashkari are hinting at is another 100 bp move up before they would pause.

The smart logic algo’s – that operate by scraping the headlines and ‘interpreting’ the meaning shifted from buy mode to sell mode…..and down we went…Stocks which were positive until 10.20 am broke the flat line and traded lower for the rest of the day…..ending on the lows of the day – which typically means that we could see a push lower this morning – And US futures this morning are confirming that - as Dow futures are down 145 pts, the S&P’s down 18, the Nasdaq pointing lower by 55 and the Russell off by 10 at 5:30 am.

MSFT – a key name in large cap tech growth – added to the sour mood by announcing plans to eliminate 10k jobs as they prepare for the coming economic slowdown….In his blog post – Satya Nadella – CEO told employees that it is the ‘shaky economy’ driving this move…..saying that ‘companies globally had begun to exercise caution as some parts of the world are in a recession and other parts are anticipating one’. This move will force them to take a $1.2 billion charge against earnings that are due out on January 24th….and this news along with the broader market weakness sent MSFT down 4.5%. to end the day at $235.81.

Now you could also point to the charts to explain the reversal…the S&P has been kissing the long term trendline resistance (200 dma) for a week now… while also testing a trendline drawn from the January 2022 right down to yesterday’s high….as you can see – that trendline is very clear…..and suggests further downside ahead…but this should not be a surprise…should it? We’ve been talking about this for months now…..more volatility and downside pressure for at least the 1st qtr. if not into the second qtr. The range for now appears to be 3800/4000 and if we pierce 3800 – that sets us up for a test of the October lows of 3490. Also remember that MS and GS are still in the S&P 3000 camp – saying that forward earnings guidance is still too ‘rosy’.

Earnings season – which began last week has gotten off to an ‘ok’ start….72% of the reports so far are beating the ‘lowered’ estimates and the ones that aren’t are getting punished hard. (Think GS) – but we are still at the beginning….we have 3 ½ more weeks to go before the beauty pageant is over….Look for earnings from MTB, PG, TFC, KEY, FAST all before the opening while post the close we will hear from NFLX & PPG. Tomorrow brings us SLB, ALLY, STT, LEGN.

Eco data today includes Housing Starts m/m – expected to be down by 4.8%, Building Permits m/m expected to be up 1%. Philly Fed expected to be -11. Initial Jobless Claims of 214k and Cont. Claims of 1.65 million.

Treasury prices rose sending yields lower…and this suggests that investors do not believe what the FED is saying at all….They are betting that the FED will not only pause but will pivot and cut rates before year end….something JJ Powell and a host of other FED members dispute….so – it’s now a game of chicken….Who caves? And while prices rose – the curve remains inverted which continues to point to the coming recession…3 month Treasuries yielding 4.49%, 2 yrs. yielding 4.06%, and the 10 yr. is now yielding 3.36% - and that is the one to watch in terms of what the bond market is telling you….the bond market – as Jeffrey Gundlach pointed out last week – is what investors need to pay attention to rather than what the FED says…… in fact – Gundlach essentially said that the ‘FED and its members are clueless…’ He sees rates peaking out at 4.9% by late spring and then he sees the ‘pivot’ in the fall….Oh boy – this is getting really exciting….

Oil continues to churn in the high 70’s ….this morning down 90 cts at $78.56/barrel – sitting right on the trendline….a failure here could see oil test the earlier lows of the month near $72 – but my gut says not…I think it holds here.

Every sector was lower with Communications – XLC down 1.2% while Consumer Staples – XLP lost 2.7%. The contra trades – the ones that get you short the market all rose. SH + 1.5%, PSQ + 1.4% and the DOG +1.9%. The value trade – SPYV down 1.7% while the growth trade – SPYG lost 1.4%.

Now if you are bullish by year end – then the move would be to get out of the defensive names (STPN – Stuff that People Need) – Staples, Healthcare, Utes and Energy and move into the sectors that had gotten clobbered last year….so think – Consumer Discretionary, Communications, Artificial Intel, Semi’s, Tech, Real Estate, Home Builders….I’m not there yet….I mean – they should all be part of a well balanced portfolio – but I would continue to overweight the stuff that people need and underweight the others until monetary policy becomes clearer and we have a better picture of what the ‘landing’ looks like – think soft or hard.

I would also make sure you have mid cap value (IJJ) and small cap value (IJT) as a part of your portfolio. European exposure can be achieved with FEZ – the S&P Euro Stoxx 50.

European markets are all lower…. FTSE -0.9%, CAC 40 – 1.4%, DAX -1.2%, Euro Stoxx -1.3%, Spain – 1.5% and Italy lower by 1%. Comments out of the WEF are expressing further weakness ahead…

As I pointed out – futures are lower and going lower….so take your time…no reason to chase anything…let them

Boston’s Suzie Collins and NY’s Johnny Williams appear on Thursday.

The S&P closed the day at 3928. And with futures weaker this morning – we can expect to pierce the 50 dma trendline at 3918 and look to test the 100 dma trendline at 3870 and failure there will ‘light up the algo’s’ pushing us towards.

Steak pizzaiola - another hearty and heart-warming meal

You will need a couple of things: A nice rib eye, or T-bone - (about 3/4" thick), Olive oil, Oregano, garlic, onions, red and green bell peppers, can of crushed tomatoes (not puree), some red wine, salt and pepper. *Crushed red pepper flakes (optional).

In a sauce pan - heat olive oil and add crushed/sliced garlic and move it around for a couple of mins until it is nice and golden… add a sliced white onion and julienned bell peppers - turn heat to medium and cover. When the onions and peppers are soft (about 5 mins) add the crushed tomatoes, oregano and *red pepper flakes. Turn heat up and bring to a quick boil then reduce heat to medium. Add red wine (about 1/2 cup) salt and pepper and let simmer and thicken up… about 10/12 mins.

Next - rub steaks with olive oil, salt and pepper - do not drown the steak in oil - just enough to massage the steaks and prepare them for the skillet. Heat skillet (high) and add steaks (if you have a ribbed skillet this works best) You can sear for about 4 mins then turn over and continue cooking for another 4 mins. Then add the tomato sauce to the skillet - cover and turn heat to simmer and cook for another 10 mins. This should give you a nice medium steak - If you prefer you can let simmer longer for more well done.

When done - remove steaks from skillet - slice into thick strips and arrange on plate. This should be enough to feed 4 adults. Next - stir the sauce in the skillet pan to deglaze - making sure to scrape the pan for any bits left behind. Spoon sauce over the steak and serve immediately. Present this meal with a large mixed salad of Arugula, Boston Bib & Romaine topped with tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers - dressed in a red wine vinaigrette. For wine - enjoy a nice Brunello di Montalcino.