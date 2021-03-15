ECB's Villeroy flags flexibility on bond purchases

The overall sentiment in Asia session is upbeat post the China data. Chinese Jan-Feb Industrial output and retail sales YoY data beat expectations and points to a V-shaped recovery in the Chinese economy.

The US 10y yield has climbed back to 1.63% but the short term yields continue to remain anchored. The US yield curve continues to steepen with the 10s2s now trading at 148bps. Low short term real rates continue to weigh on the US Dollar. Treasury secretary Yellen said that the risk of inflation is small and manageable.

Domestic Feb CPI on Friday came in at 5.03%, in line with expectations. The core CPI came in at 5.8% and continues to remain elevated. Jan Industrial Production missed estimates of a 1% rise yoy, coming in at -1.6%.

The focus this week is likely to be entirely on the Fed policy on 17th March. Whether the Fed holds communication and extends the capital requirement relaxation granted to banks for purchase of US treasuries would drive US rates and the Dollar.

Strategy: Exporters are advised to cover a part of their near-term exposure on upticks towards 73.50. Importers are advised to cover through forwards on dips towards 72.50. The 3M range for USDINR is 72.50 – 74.40 and the 6M range is 73.00 – 76.00.

Download The Full Daily Currency Insight