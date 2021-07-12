- Sentiment and headlines in play at the European open (00:00).
- Review of the S&P 500, T-notes, EURUSD, GBPUSD, WTI crude & gold (2:03).
- ECB's Lagarde sees policy change in July (6:16).
- UK PM Johnson to urge caution as COVID restrictions are lifted (8:12).
- Tension between the US and China remains high (11:20).
- Main calendar events this week with a focus on US CPI, Retail Sales, Powell testimony (12:23).
Amplify Trading is a Limited company registered in England and Wales. Registered number 6798566. Registered address: 50 Bank Street, 3rd Floor, Canary Wharf, London, E24 5NS. Information or opinions provided by us should not be used for investment advice and do not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or financial instruments or any advice or recommendation with respect to such securities or other financial instruments. When making a decision about your investments, you should seek the advice of a professional financial adviser.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases towards 1.1850 as US dollar attempts a bounce
EUR/USD is retreating towards the 1.1850 level, as the US dollar attempts a tepid bounce amid a mixed sentiment. The pair faces rejection near 1.1890 and turns south ahead of a big week. Focus remains on the US/EZ CPI, Powell’s testimony due later this week.
GBP/USD stays depressed below 1.3900 amid USD rebound
After rebounding from the low of 1.3756 on Friday, the GBP/USD pair kick off the new trading week on a subdued note, keeping its range below 1.3900. The greenback catches a fresh bid amid looming covid concerns and ahead of the key US consumer data.
Gold struggles to hold $1,800 as US Treasury yields rebound
Gold rises above the $1,800 level extending the previous day’s gain on Monday but failed to preserve the upside momentum. A rebound in US Treasury yields from the lower levels exerted pressure on the yellow metal.
Shiba Inu price eyes 20% gains as ShibaSwap DEX adds three new pairs
Shiba Inu price is hovering above a crucial support floor at $0.000007. SHIB might rally 20% due to the addition of three new pairs to the ShibaSwap decentralized exchange. A failure to reclaim $0.00000625 after a breakdown will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Wall Street Week Ahead: Earnings season is back, can banks boom again?
Another week, another nothing to see here, let's move on to record highs. It was not quite so simple, as the middle of the week gave us a few scares. Earnings season roars back with banks as ever leading the charge.