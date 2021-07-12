Global developments
A RRR (Reserve Requirement Ratio) cut by PBoC to prevent the economic recovery in China from stalling turned around the global risk sentiment on Friday. Commodities and commodity-linked currencies recovered as the global demand outlook improved. China is a major engine of global growth. US Treasuries pared gains from earlier in the week with the yield on 10y rising to 1.35%. S&P500 ended the week at a new record high.
Domestic developments
Focus today will be on the May industrial production data (MoM) and June CPI. It will indicate to what extent economic activity took a hit in May on account of state lockdowns. A rise in consumer prices had surprised on the upside in May, with CPI rising 6.3% MoM.
Equities
Apart from global factors, the focus will be domestic earnings. Asian equities are trading in the green.
Bonds
The cutoff on the new 10y came in at 6.10% in the auction on Friday. It will be interesting to see whether the RBI keeps a soft target for this security, at 6% for the previous benchmark. Given the uptick in US yields and crude prices, we may see domestic bonds trade under pressure.
USD/INR
The Rupee recovered to 74.49 in offshore trading on Friday as global risk sentiment recovered. Given the big-ticket Zomato IPO, we could see some paying in near-term forwards. Globally too softer US real rates are likely to keep the dollar under pressure. We expect the upside in USD/INR to remain capped given the IPO flows. Downside too is likely to be limited as nationalized banks would most probably absorb inflows on behalf of the central bank.
Strategy: Exporters are advised to cover a part of their near-term exposure on upticks toward 74.90. Importers are advised to cover through options. The 3M range for USDINR is 72.50 – 75.50 and the 6M range is 73.00 – 76.50.
