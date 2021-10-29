Global developments
The US Dollar weakened across the board after a disappointing Q3 GDP print (2% QoQ against expectations of 2.6%). Though personal consumption rose more than expected, it would have been more on value terms rather than volumes (as consumers would have paid higher prices). The GDP price index came in higher than expected at 5.7% against the expected 5.3%. Concerns over slowing growth have caused the US yield curve to flatten. Long-term US yields continue to drop. The 30y yield is below the 20y yield. US long-term real rates are still extremely low. Gold is therefore supported. Equities continue to do well. The ECB maintained that inflation was transitory but said that elevated inflation would last longer than earlier believed. German 10y bund yields rose 5bps. 10y inflation expectations eased about 7bps, causing the real yields to rise 12bps. The firming up of German real yields was reflected in the Euro which rose about 100pips against the Dollar. 1.1660 was strong resistance. A weekly close above 1.1660 could end the current downtrend.
Domestic developments
FPIs have sold about USD 1.5bn in domestic equities and USD 150mn in domestic debt in October so far. RBI governor Das shall be reappointed after his current term in December ends for another 3 years. In our view, it is a great move that will ensure stability. The governor has navigated the economy through turbulent times extremely effectively.
Equities
The Nifty fell close to 2% to end at 17857. Bank Nifty underperformed while midcaps and small caps losses were in line with the benchmark. The S&P ended 1% higher overnight. Asian equities are mixed.
Bonds and Rates
Bonds opened stronger but reversed intraday with yields across tenors higher by 5-7bps. The yield on the benchmark 10y ended at 6.37%. OIS too ended about 10bps higher than day lows with 1y ending at 4.33% and 3y at 5.23%
USD/INR
The Rupee had strengthened to 74.77 but gave up gains to end at 74.92 on weakness in domestic stocks and bonds. Asian currencies are trading stronger against the Dollar. Near-term forwards have risen on IPO funding-related pressure. 1y forward yield ended 3bps higher at 4.68%. 3m atmf vols ended a tad lower at 4.87%.
Strategy: Exporters are advised to cover on upticks towards 75.15 levels. Importers are advised to cover on dips towards 74.50. The 3M range for USDINR is 73.80 – 76.00 and the 6M range is 73.50 – 76.50.
