Market movers today
Very quiet day on data front, only Swedish industrial production data from December due.
Two ECB speakers on the wires, Villeroy (neutral) and de Cos (dove). After last week's ECB meeting, the markets will pay close attention to any clues from policymakers on the pace of looming monetary policy tightening. Even the ECB's dovish camp seems to be preparing for rate hikes, as ECB's Rehn said last week that a rate hike will be appropriate next year at 'the latest'.
Also, we continue to keep a close eye on any headlines regarding the Russia-Ukraine standoff.
The 60 second overview
ECB: ECB President Lagarde told EU politicians that "There is a defined sequencing between the end of our net asset purchases and the lift-off date. A rate hike will not occur before our net asset purchases finish". Markets are pricing 28bp for September and 52 for December. September is aggressive compared to Lagarde's comments in the sense that it would require a fast end to QE bond buying. In general, investors are not really buying the "gradual tightening" narrative, as investors believe central banks are underestimating how high the underlying inflationary pressure is and we have seen something similar in the US and in the UK. In our view, the March ECB meeting will be crucial, as we receive new staff projections.
Nord Stream 2: At a joint news conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, US President Joe Biden said "we will bring an end to it (Nord Stream 2)" if Russia invades Ukraine. Scholz added that "we are absolutely united". In relation to this, there was no breakthrough in talks between French President Macron and Russian President Putin.
Equities: Equities ended slightly lower yesterday, with Europe being the exemption. Intraday volatility came down but it remains to be seen whether this is a long lasting thing. This morning yields are posting a new pos- pandemic high and the forces behind the year to date turmoil in equities are still in play. Value defensive outperforming in US and one feel tempted to say of course together with Energy. Energy has outperformed tech by almost 30% this year. In the US, Dow unchanged, S&P500 -0.4%, Nasdaq -0.6% and Russell 2000 +0.5%. Asian markets are mixed this morning with Japanese stocks higher while Hong Kong is lower led by tech shares. US futures are slightly higher while European futures are slightly lower.
FI: It was a rather choppy session yesterday with two themes. The morning session continued to digest the post ECB meeting messages, namely intra euro area spread widening. Hawkish Knot's comments during the weekend, which were dovish relative to market pricing, of a rate hike in Q4 did not impact the front end pricing which still points to 51bp for Dec22. BTPs-Bund spread widened by 10bp to 165bp initially. However, the afternoon session reversed most of the widening in a constructive environment, also supported by some push-back from Lagarde on the rush to adjust monetary policy during the Q&A session in the EP yesterday, which left the BTPs-Bund spread just 1bp wider on the day. Lagarde made it very clear that there would be no rate hike before end of net APP purchases. The biggest underperformer of the day was Greece with its 10y point widening 20bp to Bunds.
FX: EUR reversed course versus rest of G10 currency space on Monday after the ECB induced rally last week on an otherwise quiet day in FX markets. AUD and CAD outperformed as commodity markets continue to hold up well.
Credit: While equities saw more positive sentiment yesterday, credit markets remained under pressure, with both CDS indices and cash bonds selling off. iTraxx Xover widened 7bp to 321.5bp and Main 1.6bp to 66.4bp. Meanwhile, cash bonds were under further pressure likely driven by sales pressure from credit ETFs. HY bonds widened 16bp and IG 4bp.
This publication has been prepared by Danske Bank for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Bank's research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector.
This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Bank A/S is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange.
Copyright () Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steady around 1.1420 as investors await US inflation
The EUR/USD pair spent Wednesday pivoting around the current price zone, lacking directional strength as market players get ready for another record in US CPI.
GBP/USD retreats toward 1.3550 following BOE's Pill's comments
GBP/USD lost its traction after rising toward 1.3600 earlier in the day as investors assess the latest comments from BOE Chief Economist Huw Pill, who said that the outlook for the bank rate was uncertain beyond the coming months.
Gold Price Forecast: Broad dollar’s weakness makes gold shine Premium
Gold is up for a fourth consecutive trading day, changing hands at fresh weekly highs above $1,834.00 a troy ounce. The bright metal benefited from the greenback softer tone, the latter triggered by retreating US government bond yields alongside persistent strength in equities markets.
Shiba Inu price enters new uptrend towards $0.00005
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Shiba Inu price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where SHIB could be heading next.
GBP/NZD on the edge of the cliff, levels to watch and the next trigger to move it Premium
Where is GBP/NZD heading? We have received a question about this cross, which had a significant rally through early February. At that point, it began trading in a limited range, and may now find its way down.