EU mid-market update: Rate paths remain in focus for major economies; ECB's Knot cautions that rate hikes may not be over.

Notes/observations

- Risk appetite hampered by higher for longer rate outlook. Rate expectations were briefly volatile off the back of ECB Knot comments, in which he said markets may underestimate upcoming Sept rate decision. ECB’s Villeroy said options were open at the Sept meeting, in line with recent council rhetoric, having swung more to a pause.

- China responded to recent western bans on Chinese tech/app with their own ban on Apple iPhones for Chinese govt officials. Apple stock lower in pre-market.

- Saw continued attempts at verbal intervention from several Japan senior officials amid a weakening JPY currency in recent days. USD/JPY stabilized in ~147.50 region during morning session.

- Asia closed mixed with Nikkei225 outperforming at +0.8%. EU indices are -0.3% to -0.8%. US futures are -0.1% to -0.4%. Gold -0.1%, DXY -0.1%; Commodity: Brent -0.8%, WTI -0.8%, TTF -2.4%; Crypto: BTC +0.2%, ETH +0.5%.

Asia

- Australia Q2 GDP Q/Q: 0.4% v 0.4%e; Y/Y: 2.1% v 1.8%e.

- China should end unnecessary home buying curbs - China Securities Times.

- China state-owned banks seen withdrawing yuan (CNY) liquidity in the offshore FX market; these banks were seen selling US dollars in the onshore F.

- Japan top currency diplomat Kanda reiterated stance that FX moves should reflect fundamentals; Noted that was seeing speculative moves and would not rule out any options.

- BOJ Takata noted that saw early signs of achieving 2% inflation target but remain some distance to hitting 2% target; Reiterated must patiently maintain easy policy.

Americas

- Fed's Mester (non-voter) stated that could imagine that might have to go a bit higher on rates a bit more.

- Majority of US Senate voted to advance Fed Vice Chair nominee Jefferson towards confirmation (as expected).

- US Commerce Sec Raimondo (CNBC): Not expecting any changes to China tariffs until the ongoing Treasury review is finished.

- Chile Central Bank (BCCh) cut its Overnight Rate Target by 75bps to 9.50% (as expected) for its 2nd straight cut in the current easing.

Energy

- Saudi Arabia confirmed to extend voluntary cuts of 1M bpd by three months to end of Dec 2023.

- Russia Dep PM Novak confirmed it was extending reduction of oil exports through the end of 2023.

Speakers/fixed income/FX/commodities/erratum

Equities

Market Focal Points/Key Themes: European indices open generally lower and stayed under pressure during the early hours of trading; among better performing sectors are telecom and utilities; sectors leading the way lower include financials and consumer discretionary; Saudi Telecom takes stake in Telefonica; earnings expected in the upcoming US session include American Eagle and GameStop.

- Consumer discretionary: Halfords [HFD.UK] +2.0% (trading update), WH Smith [SMWH] -5.7% (trading update).

- Consumer staples: Clas Ohlson [CLASB.SE] +8.7% (Q1 results).

- Energy: Orsted [ORSTED.DK] -4.5% (leaves option to abandon US projects).

- Financials: Bridgepoint [BPT.UK] +3.0% (Adds Energy Capital Partners Holdings LP and affiliated entities ("ECP") to the Group for £835M in EV), Ashmore Group [ASHM.UK] +1.5% (FY23 results).

- Industrials: Inpost [INPST.NL] +10.4% (Q2 results), Barratt Developments [BDEV.UK] -2.0% (FY23 results).

Speakers

- ECB’s Knot (hawk, Netherlands, FSB Chief noted that the markets might underestimate the upcoming Sept rate decision. Stressed that it could be a 'close call'. Further hike was only a possibility and not a certainty.

- ECB’s Villeroy (France) noted that was seeing an economic slowdown but no recession; addressing inflation remained the priority. Must get inflation back to target by 2025. Options on the at Sept meeting and beyond; Believed Council was very near the terminal rate.

- German Chancellor Scholz statement to the Bundestag (lower house) noted that the 2024 budget to return to normality with solid financed State.

- German IfW Institute updated its economic outlook which cut the 2023 GDP from -0.3% to -0.5% and cut the 2024 GDP growth from 1.8% to 1.3%. It saw 2023 CPI at 6.0% and then around 2.0% in the next two years.

- IMF on South Korea noted that the country should maintain its current monetary and fiscal policies.

- Japan Chief Cabinet Sec Matsuno reiterated govt stance that was important for FX to move stably, sharp FX moves were undesirable.

- Japan govt said to be formulating economic measures around Oct.

- China Premier Li Qiang stated that country was on track to realize its annual GDP growth target of 5.0%.

Currencies/fixed income

- USD holding steady as markets re-calibrate the higher for longer theme on interest rates amid rising oil prices.

- EUR/USD briefly rebounded from 3-month lows after ECB’s Know warned of the market being too complicated about a potential rate hike at the upcoming meetings. Pair at 1.0730 by mid-session.

- USD/JPY fell from 10-month highs during its Asian session highs after Japanese official stressed that speculative moves were being exhibited in the FX market. Pair at 147.40 by mid-session.

Economic data

- (DE) Germany July Factory Orders M/M: -11.7% v -4.3%e; Y/Y: -10.5% v -4.5%e.

- (FI) Finland July Preliminary Trade Balance: -€0.6B v -€0.2B prior.

- (NO) Norway Q2 Current Account Balance (NOK): 171.3B v 279.2B prior.

- (HU) Hungary July Retail Sales Y/Y: -7.6% v -7.4%e.

- (CZ) Czech July Industrial Output Y/Y: -2.9% v +0.6%e; Construction Output Y/Y: -2.1% v +0.9% prior.

- (CZ) Czech July National Trade Balance (CZK): -5.9B v 2.6Be.

- (DE) Germany Aug Construction PMI: 41.5 v 41.0 prior.

- (TW) Taiwan Aug CPI Y/Y: 2.5% v 2.1%e; CPI Core Y/Y: 2.6% v 2.7% prior; PPI Y/Y: -0.1% v -3.1% prior.

- (UK) Aug Construction PMI:50.8 v 49.8e (2nd month of expansion).

- (EU) Euro Zone July Retail Sales M/M: -0.2% v -0.2%e; Y/Y: -1.0% v -1.2%e.

- (GR) Greece Q2 GDP Q/Q: 1.3% v 1.0%e; Y/Y: 2.7% v 2.0% prior; GDP NSA (unadj) Y/Y: 2.9% v 1.8% prior.

Fixed income issuance

- (IN) India sold total INR240B vs. INR240B indicated in 3-month, 6-month and 12-month bills- (DK) Denmark sold total DKK3.52B in 2033 and 2034 DGB Bonds.

- (UK) DMO sold £4.0B in 4.5% Jun 2028 Gilts; Avg Yield: 4.803% v 4.575% prior; bid-to-cover: 2.47x v 2.19x prior; Tail: 0.6bps v 2.1bps prior.

- (SE) Sweden sold SEK7.50B vs. SEK7.50B indicated in 12-month Bills; Avg Yield: 4.0207% v 3.6608% prior; Bid-to-cover: 1.55x v 2.32x prior.

- (NO) Norway sold total NOK3.0B vs. NOK3.0B indicated in 2027 and 2032 Bonds.

Looking ahead

- Poland Central Bank (NBP) Interest Rate Decision: Expected to cut the Base Rate by 25bps to 6.50% (**Note: would move into easing).

- 05:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.

- 05:30 (DE) Germany to sell €5.0B in 2.6% Aug 2033 Bunds.

- 05:30 (GR) Greece Debt Agency (PDMA) to sell 12-month bills.

- 05:30 (ZA) South Africa announces details of next bond auction (held on Tuesdays).

- 06:00 (IE) Ireland Aug Unemployment Rate: No est v 4.1% prior.

- 06:00 (ZA) South Africa Q3 BER Business Confidence: 30e v 27 prior.

- 06:00 (EU) EU Commission to sell combined €2.5B in 3-month and 6-month bills.

- 07:00 (RU) Russia to sell OFZ Bons (2 tranches).

- 07:00 (US) MBA Mortgage Applications w/e Sept 1st: No est v 2.3% prior.

- 07:00 (BR) Brazil Aug FGV Inflation IGP-DI M/M: +0.2%e v -0.4% prior; Y/Y: -6.8%e v -7.5% prior.

- 07:00 (UK) Weekly PM Question time in House.

- 07:00 (SE) Sweden Central Bank (Riksbank) Dep Gov Floden.

- 08:00 (BR) Brazil CONAB Crop Report.

- 08:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.

- 08:30 (US) July Trade Balance: -$68.0Be v -$65.5B prior.

- 08:30 (CA) Canada July Int'l Merchandise Trade (CAD): -3.7Be v -3.7B prior.

- 08:30 (CA) Canada Q2 Labor Productivity Q/Q: No est v -0.6% prior.

- 08:30 (US) Fed’s Collins.

- 08:55 (US) Weekly Redbook LFL Sales data.

- 09:15 (UK) BOE Gov Bailey.

- 09:45 (US) Aug Final Services PMI: 51.2e v 51.0 prelim; Composite PMI: No est v 50.4 prelim.

- 10:00 (CA) Bank of Canada (BoC) Interest Rate Decision: Expected to leave Interest Rates unchanged at 5.00%.

- 10:00 (US) Aug ISM Services Index: 52.5e v 52.7 prior; Prices Paid: No est v 56.8 prior.

- 11:30 (US) Treasury to sell 17-Week Bills.

- 12:00 (SE) (SE) Sweden Central Bank (Riksbank) Gov Thedeen.

- 14:00 (US) Federal Reserve Releases Beige Book.

- 16:30 (US) Weekly API Oil Inventories.

- 18:45 (NZ) New Zealand Q2 Manufacturing Activity Q/Q: No est v -2.8% prior; Manufacturing Volume Y/Y: No est v -2.1% prior.

- 21:30 (AU) Australia July Trade Balance (A$): 10.0Be v No est v 11.3B prior; Exports M/M: No est v -2% prior; Imports M/M: No est v -4% prior.

- 22:00 (NZ) New Zealand to sell combined NZD500M in 2030, 23032 and 2037 bonds.

- 21:30 (JP) BOJ Nakagawa.

- 22:30 (AU) RBA Gov Lowe.

- 23:00 (ID) Indonesia Aug Foreign Reserves: No est v $137.7B prior.