- Review of last week's US equity performance (00:00).
- A review of market mood as last week's bounce in stocks (1:00).
- A look at crude oil performance of last 2-weeks (6:10).
- Yemen Houthis attack Saudi energy facilities (8:15).
- Update on the latest Russia/Ukraine headlines (9:24).
- ECB will react to second-round inflation effects (11:30).
- UK CPI and Spring statement preview (11:49).
- European Flash PMI preview (14:24).
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD weakens around 1.1050 as Ukraine woes intensify ahead of Lagarde
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.1050, on the back foot amid a broadly firmer US dollar. The risk-off flows remain at full steam, as the Ukraine-Russia conflict intensifies. Hawkish Fedspeak underpins the dollar. Lagarde and Powell are in focus.
GBP/USD battles 1.3150 amid risk-off mood on Ukraine crisis
GBP/USD is under pressure around mid-1.3100, undermined by the damp market mood amid fresh concerns over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The greenback benefits from a risk-off market profile while Fed-BOE policy divergence also adds to the weight on cable.
Gold sticks to modest gains near $1,925 area, lacks follow-through
Gold edged higher during the early part of the trading on Monday, though the intraday uptick lacked follow-through buying or strong bullish conviction. There seems to be no end in sight to the ongoing war in Ukraine, which rejected Russia's calls to surrender the port city of Mariupol.
Dogecoin price likely to rally 27% if DOGE shatters this barrier
Dogecoin price has shattered the downtrend in a recent run-up and shows signs that more of these gains are around the corner. Although DOGE is facing temporary slowdowns, investors can expect bulls to make a strong comeback.
The present and the future of the dollar
Economists and policymakers generally recognize that growth will be weaker than was anticipated at the end of last year. Price pressures are going to be stronger and last longer than previously projected.