Whatever Lagarde is selling, markets aren't buying

Christine Lagarde was keen to stress today that the view within the central bank remains that inflation is temporary and that it will return to below its target over the medium term. She also insisted that their analysis does not support market-based lift-off expectations while acknowledging that inflation pressures are lasting longer than it previously envisaged, which may explain why markets are not reassured by her words.

It's hard for the central bank to be overly confident in their inflation assessments when they have proven to be overly optimistic so recently. That came across despite Lagarde's insistence that guidance for lift-off won't be satisfied in near future and that they believe pressures will abate over the course of the next year. She also passed on the opportunity to suggest markets are ahead of themselves.

Yields on euro area debt rose over the course of the ECB press conference while the euro spiked. It would appear traders were either unconvinced by Lagarde's performance or the central bank's analysis and expect it to change course over the next year. Either way, there's clearly a gulf between the ECB and the markets.

Oil recoups losses as dip buyers quickly emerge

Oil is trading marginally lower on Thursday after recovering much of the losses from earlier in the session when they were more than 2% lower. The rally has looked overcrowded for some time now so the correction we've seen doesn't come as a great surprise. The question though is whether that's it?

It's interesting how quickly traders have bought the dip. I say interesting rather than surprising because this is a fundamentally bullish market and it was always likely that there would be support quite quickly. With oil prices having corrected only 5% after a 40% rally, I wonder whether it's been a little premature.

The pullback has been aided by the surprising increase in inventories this week as well as reports that talks over the Iran nuclear deal will resume next month. While those will not likely conclude swiftly, it could ultimately mean a lot more oil coming back onto the market just when it's needed and as prices were looking overextended.

Rate hikes should weigh on gold over the medium term

Gold is pushing above $1,800 once again, a level it has run into significant resistance around over the last week. A weekly close above here after last weeks failure could be a bullish signal and be indicative of a shift in sentiment over that time. That would be particularly strong if price also moves through this week's highs around $1,810.

Another failure puts the emphasis back on the downside, more specifically $1,780 where price has found support this week. Although a break of the rising trend line now above here would suggest this support level will come under severe pressure, which could be a bearish signal in itself.

US yields have pulled back in recent days which has eased the pressure on the dollar and given gold another kick. Whether this can be maintained going into the meeting next week is another thing. Central banks around the world are moving towards tightening monetary policy, or have already started - Turkey aside - and market expectations have been growing by the week. That could continue to weigh on gold over the medium term.

Bitcoin fighting back

Bitcoin is pushing higher after coming under pressure in the middle of the week. A break below $60,000 could have spelt trouble for the cryptocurrency, and still could, but it's been quick to rebound back above this level and crypto bulls may be enthused. The correction in bitcoin saw it fall more than 13% from its highs, a healthy pullback in most instruments but cryptocurrencies exist in a world of their own. The rally was strong going into the ETF approval so there may be more profit-taking ahead. Longer-term though, the outlook remains positive.