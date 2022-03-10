The mind-blowing rally in the European and US stock markets was quite hard to explain.

The optimism from the announcement that the EU would issue a massive joint bond to finance the skyrocketing costs of energy, and defense could have helped improve the market mood. And the fact that the oil prices didn’t spike further following the announcement that the US and the UK would ban Russian oil certainly amplified gains. And the selloff in both the EuroStoxx and the S&P500 and the like were so steep that the correction has been proportional to the loss of blood weeks prior to yesterday’s jaw-dropping rally.

Could it last? Not so sure. European indices and the US futures are down this morning.

Up next...

The European Central Bank (ECB) meets for the first time since the Ukrainian war started, and its decision will be important to give us an idea on where the policymakers stand faced with a war on the continent.

The US, on the other hand, will be revealing its latest CPI data today, and analysts expect further progress in the US inflation to the 7.9% level. Given the actual circumstances, it is of course very well possible that we see an unpleasant surprise, which would send the US inflation above the 8% psychological mark.

The question is, by how much the rise in inflation could change the Federal Reserve (Fed) expectations?

The US dollar index eased to 98 as a result of a broad rally in equity and currency markets. Gold slipped below the $2000 per ounce, while Bitcoin couldn’t hold the $40K support on rumours that the US regulation may not be harmful to cryptocurrencies.