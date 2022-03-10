The mind-blowing rally in the European and US stock markets was quite hard to explain.
The optimism from the announcement that the EU would issue a massive joint bond to finance the skyrocketing costs of energy, and defense could have helped improve the market mood. And the fact that the oil prices didn’t spike further following the announcement that the US and the UK would ban Russian oil certainly amplified gains. And the selloff in both the EuroStoxx and the S&P500 and the like were so steep that the correction has been proportional to the loss of blood weeks prior to yesterday’s jaw-dropping rally.
Could it last? Not so sure. European indices and the US futures are down this morning.
Up next...
The European Central Bank (ECB) meets for the first time since the Ukrainian war started, and its decision will be important to give us an idea on where the policymakers stand faced with a war on the continent.
The US, on the other hand, will be revealing its latest CPI data today, and analysts expect further progress in the US inflation to the 7.9% level. Given the actual circumstances, it is of course very well possible that we see an unpleasant surprise, which would send the US inflation above the 8% psychological mark.
The question is, by how much the rise in inflation could change the Federal Reserve (Fed) expectations?
The US dollar index eased to 98 as a result of a broad rally in equity and currency markets. Gold slipped below the $2000 per ounce, while Bitcoin couldn’t hold the $40K support on rumours that the US regulation may not be harmful to cryptocurrencies.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to 1.1050 ahead of ECB, US inflation
EUR/USD is under pressure around 1.1050 amid a tepid rebound in the US dollar, as the sentiment turns cautious ahead of the top-tier event risks. The ECB may step back from its hawkish pivot amid the Ukraine crisis, stagflation risks. US inflation, peace talks awaited as well.
GBP/USD holds steady below 1.3200 amid cautious mood, US inflation eyed
GBP/USD is holding steady below 1.3200 amid a cautious market mood. Ukraine-Russia headlines join US inflation fears to revive the US dollar's haven demand. The US CPI data may rekindle Fed v/s. BOE divergence. Russia-Ukraine peace talks are also in focus.
Gold: Key levels to watch amid Russia-Ukraine peace talks
Gold price is treading water amid a cautious market mood after the recent slump. Traders remain on the sidelines ahead of ECB, US inflation and Russia-Ukraine peace talks.
Ethereum price consolidates before a 34% breakout
Ethereum price action shows an interesting setup that forecasts the possibility of a massive move in both directions. However, considering the technical aspects, the probability of a down move appears more plausible for ETH.
US February CPI Preview: Will hot inflation force Fed’s hand? Premium
The greenback has been gathering strength since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine war despite plunging US Treasury bond yields, suggesting that the currency’s valuation has been driven by risk-aversion rather than the Federal Reserve’s policy outlook.