The ECB Governing Council meets next week. After the monetary policy roadmap for this year was only decided in December, no decisions are due. There will also be no new forecasts from ECB economists until March. ECB President Lagarde will thus confirm the current course. Certainly, the question of possible interest rate hikes will come up at the press conference. As usual, Lagarde will point out that the medium-term inflation outlook is crucial. Currently, the ECB does not expect to reach its inflation target of 2% by the end of the forecast horizon in 2024. Thus, there is no basis for an interest rate hike. However, with inflation forecast at 1.8% for 2023 and 2024, expected inflation is not far from the target. Risks therefore exist, but a change in the forecasts, for which March would be the earliest date, is not looming, in our view. Lagarde could also get a question on the ECB's reaction if a war between Russia and Ukraine were to lead to a further increase in energy prices and thus inflation. She is likely to follow the line of reasoning set out by ECB Chief Economist Philip Lane in a recent interview. If energy prices were to rise due to higher import prices, this would have a dampening effect on the economy and would not be a reason to tighten monetary policy.

EZ – Did inflation fall in January?

Next week (January 31), a flash estimate of Eurozone inflation for January will be published. In December, inflation rose to its all-time high of 5.0% y/y, mainly triggered by a substantial increase in energy prices. However, the base effect (due to low comparative values from the previous year) also played a decisive role in the increase.

The decisive factor for the level of inflation in January will be whether the historically usual seasonality (a drop in inflation on a monthly basis in January compared with December) occurs in 2022. In the previous year, inflation did not fall in January compared with December, due to the normalization of the VAT rate (end of the crisis-related lowered tax rate) in Germany. As a result, the year-on-year comparison value used to calculate January 2022 inflation is unusually high, which should lower the inflation rate in January. In addition, the upward pressure of energy prices, at least with regard to fuel prices (which are responsible for around 50% of energy inflation), could ease in January. Although wholesale electricity prices also fell significantly in January, it may take some time for this effect to have a dampening effect on household energy price inflation.

In general, we expect inflation to continue to decline gradually in the coming months. In the short term, however, food prices represent a considerable uncertainty factor for our forecast, due to the difficult environment (prices for fertilizers have also risen substantially, due to the rapid increase in energy prices).

EZ – Subdued growth expected in 4Q 21

Next week (January 31), a first flash estimate of eurozone GDP growth for 4Q 2021 will also be published. In 3Q, GDP growth stabilized at a high level of 2.2% q/q, thanks to the lifting of restrictive measures in almost all countries. France and Italy in particular recorded above-average growth.

We expect a drop in growth momentum in 4Q for the following reasons. Firstly, supply chain disruptions have weighed on the level of industrial production. Secondly, there have been renewed restriction measures at service providers due to rising infections with Covid-19 in some countries. In addition, the substantial rise in energy prices is having an increasingly direct impact on end consumers. We expect this to have a dampening effect on consumption.

However, we expect growth to accelerate slightly as early as 1Q 2022. On the one hand the problems in global supply chains should gradually ease again. On the other hand, more and more countries in Europe are lifting pandemic-related restriction measures (United Kingdom, Denmark and probably soon also Sweden) after it became apparent that the omicron wave in these countries did not lead to any overloading of the healthcare system. This should give a considerable boost to the growth of service providers in particular.

