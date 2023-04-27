Next week, the ECB will meet to deliver another rate hike in its hiking cycle that started in July last year. This time, the question is whether it will slow the hiking pace to 25bp or continue to hike once more by 50bp. We believe it will be a 50bp compromise deal with no specific forward guidance (nor guidance on balance sheet normalisation in H2 yet), but repeating a data-dependent approach to future policy decisions.
Economic developments since the ECB meeting, coinciding with the banking turmoil, have shown resilient economic activity and another record-high core inflation print. Headline inflation has declined on the back of base effects, but the stickiness of core inflation and wages should pave the way for another 50bp rate hike, in our view.
On Tuesday 2 May, the ECB and Eurostat will publish the last and important data releases ahead of the meeting. The Bank Lending Survey (BLS) and loan growth data will likely deteriorate compared with previous releases, while inflation is set to bring another high print (core around 5.7%). A significant surprise in any of the releases could change the market pricing and hence probabilities of a 25bp or 50bp rate hike outcome.
Refraining from delivering a 50bp rate hike at this meeting is set to result in a dovish market reaction, with easing financial conditions to follow. We recommend to receiving the Dec-23 euribors and pay the Jun-24 euribors at -42bp with a target of -20.
Strong services economy keeps ECB’s inflation concerns alive
Despite banking sector jitters and the ECB’s ongoing tightening efforts, the euro area economy has continued to show remarkable resilience since the March meeting. Business surveys suggest the economy picked up momentum at the start of Q2, with the services sector in particular (accounting for 73% of GDP) driving the ongoing improvement. The labour market remains tight and firms’ hiring activity continues to increase, especially amid services providers, where jobs growth picked up to the fastest rate since July 2007. This is pressuring wages, as demonstrated by the latest collective wage agreement for German public sector employees, which expects wage growth of 11.5% over the next two years.
The decline in headline inflation in recent months remains almost entirely due to energy base effects, while core and food prices have continued their uptrend. With this dynamic, the ECB can hardly declare ‘mission accomplished’ on inflation in our view. With easing input cost inflation, consumer goods inflation showed signs of peaking in March. But the same cannot be said for services inflation, where rising wage costs play a greater role, taking over as the prime core inflation driver. Selling price expectations and most underlying inflation measures point to a peak in core inflation in the next 1-2 months, but they also suggest 'sticky' core inflation will remain a concern for the ECB for some time, setting the scene for further rate hikes. We still expect the ECB’s monetary tightening to take its toll on the economic outlook (see Nordic Outlook – Unchartered territory, 4 April), but in contrast to markets, our forecasts show core inflation.
