The European economy is still trying to get going, after nearly five years of zero interest rates.
At one stage, in some countries you could borrow from a bank, and you would actually receive monthly payments from the bank, because interest rates were negative. Highlighting the madness of overly quantitative approaches to humanistic economic challenges.
At least, even they are seeing the relative pointlessness of asset bubble creating bond buying. The ECB will be reducing the pace of their bond buying program as of Q4.
The RBA should have just simply stopped all bond buying months ago. In fact, they should have never begun, as I said at the time. Take one look at housing prices for validation.
NSW continues to track toward disappointment on its opening up plan.
Great plan, but likely to be significantly delayed as hospitalisations surge to a degree that creates too much stress on the system in the near term. And you have probably heard more than enough from me on this point.
It is, however, why the AUS200 rallied at first, and then quickly gave up that strength. Great plan. Less likely reality.
The Australian equity market is declining rapidly. As we have been raising the alarm, that it would.
US stocks continue to turn south
US Jobless Claims improved. Which is great, and the trend is becoming more reliable again. This is an improvement. Still, new jobless claims, people losing jobs, remain around 25% higher than pre-covid. The overall employment situation remains problematic.
Stocks are falling, purely because they are beginning to price in the reality of the Delta surge. Even with high vaccination levels. Additionally, stocks are already highly over-valued and have priced in a super-charged economic future from a Marvel comic.
US 500
Sinking quite a bit, but the bulls do maintain a price argument for the moment. Never an easy call when US stocks have retreated over the past year, but some caution is certainly appropriate.
AUS 200
Sharp falls. Attempts at rallies that fade. This market is looking extremely bearish.
We have been appropriately warning of downside risks for quite some time across US and Australian equities. Similarly, the Australian dollar continues to look set to resume its slide as well. As per comments on television yesterday, this could be turning into a worrying sell Australia moment by the global investment community.
