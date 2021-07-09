The discussions of the ECB Governing Council on the Strategy Review were brought to a conclusion surprisingly early and the result was announced. The Strategy Review is essentially about how the ECB implements the mandates from EU Treaties. The last time this was defined was in 2003. At the beginning of 2020, the discussion process on changes was started but put on hold for the time being due to the COVID-19 crisis. Most recently, an agreement was announced for the autumn. The fact that the early agreement surprised even those involved can be seen, among other things, in the press conference that was held at very short notice.

The new inflation target is 2% in the medium term, which is undoubtedly clearer than the current formulation of "below but close to 2% in the medium term". In addition, there is an explicit commitment to a symmetric inflation target and the definition of what the ECB means by this. Deviations from the inflation target are equally undesirable in both directions. At the same time, however, the ECB Governing Council is prepared to accept a temporary and moderate overshooting of inflation as a result of massive measures to combat inflation that is too low. This means that the ECB does not explicitly aim for inflation to overshoot after a phase of undershooting, as defined by the US Fed, for example. This would also have been an option for the ECB. The ECB's reaction function to rising inflation is not slowed down by the new orientation, but an extremely loose monetary policy is justified an environment of low inflation. Applied concretely to current monetary policy, we interpret this to mean that,if the ECB sticks to its assessment that inflation will remain far from target for the foreseeable future after 2021, this justifies continued securities purchases and favorable funding operations for banks.

When assessing the situation, the ECB will in the future not only evaluate economic and monetary developments, but also the financial sector. Among other things, the transmission channel, i.e. how monetary policy reaches households and companies, and imbalances in the financial sector, will be taken into account.

As announced in advance, the ECB will give more space to climate change and the risks it poses. Climate change and the transformation process towards a more sustainable economy have implications for price stability through a number of economic variables. In addition, climate change poses risks to the assets (securities) held by the ECB and must be evaluated for this reason alone. The ECB's main concrete actions are:

Developing models and analyses to examine the impact of climate change on the economy, the financial system, and the transmission channel of monetary policy. The ECB will develop new indicators to assess green financial investments and the carbon footprint of financial institutions.

The ECB will establish new documentation requirements for securities in order to be accepted as collateral or securities purchases by the ECB. A detailed plan for this will be published in 2022.

The ECB will conduct stress tests to examine the risks of climate change on the Eurosystem of central banks. It will also examine whether the ECB's accepted credit rating agencies have provided the necessary information for the ECB to understand how climate risks are incorporated.

The ECB will take climate risks into account in the valuation and risk determination of securities deposited with it as collateral. In the future, the ECB will include climate change in its criteria for corporate bond purchases. This will include following EU legislation to implement the Paris climate targets as a minimum or a commitment to these targets. From the first quarter of 2023, the ECB will publish relevant information for its corporate bond portfolio.

Finally, the ECB will also work on its communication. The statement following Governing Council meetings will be less technical, easier to understand, and more narrative. This change will be implemented as early as the next meeting in July. Furthermore, the ECB will open up new (visual) communication channels.

All in all, the Strategy Review can certainly be seen as positive, as it has brought clarification in many areas. Above all, the fact that the ECB has given the use of its formerly non-standard measures an official justification and the field of application contributes to a better assessment. However, the Strategy Review does not change the outlook for monetary policy. In the case of the "green" measures, future requirements for securities either as collateral or for ECB purchases should increase the pressure on financial institutions and securities issuers to advance the fight against climate change. Furthermore, future macroeconomic analyses by the ECB will make an important contribution to assessing the consequences of climate change or countermeasures.

