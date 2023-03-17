ECB sticks to inflation fight, hints that Fed could do the same

The European Central Bank (ECB) decision yesterday was important as it offered a first indication of what the banking stress meant for the monetary policy.
And it did not mean much – a relaxing news for markets.
The ECB chose not to fan the banking worries and went ahead and announced a 50bp hike at yesterday’s policy decision pointing at high inflation.
The opening sentence of ECB Chief Christine Lagarde’s speech was that the bank predicts ‘inflation to remain too high for too long’.
And indeed, the final CPI data due out today is expected to confirm a February inflation at around 8.5% - which is high, but not bad compared to double-digit levels printed a couple of months earlier, but core inflation is now at record, and it needs to be addressed.
Regarding the bank turmoil, Lagarde said that the European banks are strong and resilient, they have ample liquidity, and, in all cases, the ECB has a toolkit – other than the interest rates and broad monetary policy - that could help address liquidity issues if needed.
That was clear, and well played.
What was unclear however was, what will happen next to the ECB policy. Lagarde gave no indication on the future. She said the future decisions will depend on economic data.
The lack of conviction for further 50bp hikes is certainly what held the euro back from recording a better rally after the ECB’s 50bp hike yesterday.
The EURUSD gained ground, but the advance was barely noticeable. The next natural target for the bulls is the 50-DMA, which stands around the 1.0730 level, and whether the pair could break it depends on what will happen on the Fed front.
What will the Fed do?
The ECB’s clear focus on inflation, and not on bank stress, reinforced the expectation of a 25bp hike from the Federal Reserve (Fed) next week.
The ECB decision came as a hint that the Fed could also play down stress in banking sector, highlight that the liquidity issues could be addressed with available tools and keep focus on economic data.
At the wake of the ECB decision, activity on Fed funds futures gives more than 80% chance for a 25bp hike. This probability was around 65% before the ECB’s decision.
What does that mean for the US dollar? It probably means a further wind down of the early-year gains as we are now back to the scenario where the Fed would hike by a final 25bp and pause. That was the expectation as we stepped into this year, before the Fed’s peak rate expectations shot up to 5.6%. That bet is nearly dead. It could come back to life, but the impact of Fed tightening on banks could help to restrict borrowing from here and ease inflation, and need for further Fed action.
There’s your pivot, ladies and gentlemen.
Licking the wounds
The US bond markets are now licking the past week’s wounds. The US 2-year yield is up but remains well below the pre-SVB collapse levels. BoFA’s MOVE index, which is the implied treasury volatility, hasn’t been this high since the 2008 subprime crisis, which calls for caution.
Caution, but stock markets are on a full-cheer mood. European indices loved the dovish 50bp hike from the ECB yesterday.
Plus, the relief on Credit Suisse in Switzerland and the First Republic Bank boosted sentiment across the Atlantic as well. The Stoxx 600 bounced off the goal post and rebounded after testing the major 38.2% Fibonacci retracement on October to February rally, the S&P500 rebounded around 1.75% and closed the day above the 200-DMA, whereas Nasdaq 100 spiked nearly 1.70% higher, as Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft jumped more than 4%, Nvidia gained above 5%, Intel above 6%, and AMD nearly 8% after US big banks decided to deposit $30 billion with First Republic Bank as a show of support.
Bitcoin – which tends to move closely with the tech stocks, rallied more than 30% since last week and is now above the $25K psychological level, looking for a further advance to the $30K mark.
Will the joy last? Jim Cramer tweeted ‘short this Nasdaq and invite me to your funeral’.
The volatility index on stocks is at reasonable levels, but a 4, 5, 6, 8% jump in big stock prices is a sign that volatility is threatening and calls for caution.
Anyway, the last trading day of a chaotic week could be a calm one (tough you never know !) Investors will monitor the US industrial production and the University of Michigan’s sentiment index, expect some further, upside correction in yields and pray that nothing major happens before next Wednesday’s FOMC decision.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances to 1.0650 as risk flows down the US Dollar
EUR/USD has extended its recovery toward 1.0650, as the US Dollar Index is losing further steam on Friday. Dovish Fed expectations and US First Republic Bank's relief plan revive risk appetite and weigh on the safe-haven US Dollar. Eurozone/ US data next on tap.
GBP/USD clings to gains near 1.2150 ahead of US data
GBP/USD clings to mild gains around 1.2150 heading into the European morning. The Cable pair remains firmer for the second consecutive day amid the notable US Dollar weakness, as risk sentiment improves on ebbing global banking sector fears. US data awaited.
Gold more gains in the offing following a firm break above $1,919
The XAU/USD is currently placed just above the $1,930 level. Gold price regains some positive traction following the previous day's good two-way price moves and maintains its bid tone through the early European session on Friday.
Here is why AXS price is looking at a 15% climb to $9.40
Axie Infinity price is trading with a bullish bias on the lower timeframe, moving upwards along a bullish trendline. The gaming token followed the precedent set by the broader market, with Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) taking the lead.
ECB sticks to inflation fight, hints that Fed could do the same
The ECB decision was important as it offered a first indication of what the banking stress meant for the monetary policy. And it did not mean much – a relaxing news for markets.