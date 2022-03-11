Global developments
The ECB monetary policy statement was hawkish. The ECB seems more concerned about inflation at this point. Growth forecasts were lowered and inflation forecasts were revised higher. The ECB made room for ending net asset purchases sooner which implies it will level off its balance sheet. This would happen before the first rate hike. German 10y bund yield rose 10bps post the policy. Peripheral nation yield spreads over German bunds rose. The Euro had risen to above 1.11 but retraced to sub 1.10 levels as the dominant factor for the Eurozone at this point is the Russia-Ukraine conflict which has resulted in higher energy prices. Talks between Ukraine and Russian foreign ministers failed to make any headway towards de-escalation as Russia sought surrender and Ukraine is unwilling to do so. US Feb CPI print came in line with expectations at 7.9% yoy with the core coming in at 6.4% yoy. This is the highest print in 40 years and combined with a strong labor market it sets the stage for the lift-off by the Fed next week.
Price action across assets
US yields have risen 4-6bps across the curve with 10y now at 1.96%. Brent has cooled off overnight by approximately USD 9 per barrel to USD 109 per barrel. The S&P500 ended 0.4%. Asian equities are trading in red with cuts of 1-2%. Hang Seng is down 3.5% on the drop in Chinese tech stocks. The Dollar is stronger overall but is underperforming against commodity currencies. Euro, Pound, and Yen are under pressure.
Domestic developments
The BJP managed to secure a majority in 4 out of 5 states. A win in UP is being seen as a vote of confidence in BJP's governance heading into the 2024 general elections. It would be comforting for markets as it increases the likelihood of policy continuity. January industrial production is data is due post market hours.
Equities
The Nifty was up 2.5% at one point but gave up gains to end only 1.5% higher at 16594.
Bonds and rates
The yield on the benchmark 10y had dropped to 6.78% at one point but ended the session at 6.81%. We may see domestic bonds rally today on lower crude prices. 3y and 5y OIS ended 3bps lower at 5.49% and 5.89% respectively.
USD/INR
The Rupee had strengthened to 76.08 at one point aided by positive global risk sentiment. The Rupee weakened during the session as crude prices ticked higher again and domestic equities and bonds gave up gains. The rupee ended the session at 76.30.
Strategy
Exporters are suggested to cover only confirmed positions. For any extra covers based on expectation we suggest keeping stoploss of 76.00 levels till the panic subsides. Importers cover through options or on dips.
