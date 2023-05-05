Share:

Notes/observations

- Macro focus on US regional banking instability and upcoming non-farm payrolls. After FOMC hiked on Wed, CME futures now price 97% of Fed pause in June and 50% chance of 25bps CUT in July.

- ECB’s Villeroy, Simkus and Muller reiterate further rate hikes to be expected.

- In UK politics, local council election results continue to come in, early indications suggest a poor result for Conservative Party (Tories). Currently 61/230 councils have declared.

- Reminder: London Stock Exchange to be closed on Mon; Bank holiday is a deferred day for Kings Coronation.

- EU Earnings Recap: Air France Q1 boosted by stronger pricing; IAG raised FY23 Adj Op to top end of prior guidance, notes good demand in all regions, specifically for leisure customers; Caixabank cuts FY23 NII but also costs; Thales order book encourages positive performance for rest of year; Adidas beats estimates but warns 2023 will be a 'bumpy year' and notes high inventory levels.

- Asia closed mixed with NZX50 under-performing at -0.7%. EU indices are +0.2-1.2%. US futures are +0.3-0.5%. Gold -0.5%, DXY -0.1%; Commodity: Brent +1.6%, WTI +1.5%, TTF +1.0%; Crypto: BTC -0.1%, ETH -0.2%.

Asia

- Australia Central Bank (RBA) Statement on Monetary Policy (SOMP) reiterated stance that some further policy tightening might be required; assumed a peak rate of 3.75%. Cut its end-2023 core CPI from 4.25% to 4.00% while maintaining the end-2024 level at 3.0%. It cut the end-2023 GDP growth from 1.5% to 1.25% while raising the end 2024 growth from 1.5% to 1.75%.

- China Apr Caixin PMI Services registered its (4th straight expansion (56.4 v 57.2e).

Europe

- ECB members said to have reached an agreement on a smaller 25 bps rate increase at the May meeting in exchange for guidance on additional hikes ahead and a wind down of APP bond program.

Americas

- Fed released factors affecting reserve balances (H.4.1): Discount window borrowing fell to $5.35B v $73.9B w/w; Banks had borrowed $75.8B v $81.3B w/w from new BTFP facility.

- FDIC said to be planning to have bigger lenders face the same fee structure and could end up having to kick in more money because of balance sheet size and number of depositors.

- Biden administration officials and lawmakers said to have started to weigh potential alternatives to their negotiating position, including a short-term increase in the borrowing limit that would buy them time to find a compromise.

- Bank of Canada (BOC) Gov Macklem reiterated stance that it had paused on tightening but that did not mean we were at the end of the cycle. Risk that inflation will get stuck materially above the 2% target. Staying the course to combat the risk of inflation getting stuck above 2%.

Speakers/fixed income/FX/commodities/erratum

Equities

Indices [Stoxx600 +0.33% at 461.86, FTSE +0.40% at 7,733.80, DAX +0.66% at 15,838.75, CAC-40 +0.44% at 7,372.77, IBEX-35 +0.30% at 9,070.53, FTSE MIB +1.27% at 27,008.00, SMI +0.22% at 11,481.80, S&P 500 Futures +0.42%].

Market focal points/key themes: European indices open higher across the board, but giving back some of the gains through the early part of the session; Denmark closed for holiday; sectors leading to the upside include energy and financials; lagging sectors include utilities and health care; oil & gas subsector supported after Brent moves back above $73/bbl; travel & leisure subsector supported on reports airlines see strong summer bookings; Telecom Italia have extended deadline to get bid for grid unit; Applus receives takeover interest; Trigano looking to buy BIO Habitat from Beneteau; focus on US NFP to be released later in the day; earnings expected in the upcoming US session include Fluor, Johnson Controls, Cigna and Owens & Minor.

Equities

- Consumer discretionary: Adidas [ADS.DE] +6.5% (Q1 beat, affirms FY23), InterContinental Hotels Group [IHG.UK] -3.0% (Q1 trading update, CEO to step down).

- Financials: Raiffeisen Bank [RBI.AT] +2.0% (earnings), Caixabank [CABK.ES] +1.5% (Q1 results, cuts FY23 NII and recurrent costs, cost of risk).

- Industrials: Thales [HO.FR] -1.0% (Q1, affirms FY23), Air France-KLM [AF.FR] -4.0% (Q1 rev beat, net miss, cuts FY23 capacity guidance), NKT [NKT.DK] +1.0% (awarded €1.5B agreement with TenneT), International Consolidated Airlines [IAG.UK] +4.5% (earnings).

- Technology: Infineon [IFX.DE] +1% (Apple's earnings and outlook; Foxconn's monthly sales), Nexans [NEX.FR] +3.0% (Awarded €1.7B agreement with TenneT).

- Materials: Clariant [CLN.CH] -1.5% (Q1 miss, affirms FY23).

- Telecom: Telecom Italia [TIT.IT] +3.5% (waiting for better bids for its grid).

Speakers

- ECB’s Villeroy (France) stated that he preferred favor smaller ECB rate hikes and noted that there would likely be several more rate increases.

- ECB's Simkus (Lithuania, hawk stated that the May rate hike was NOT the last and that rates were not high enough.

- ECB's Muller (Estonia) noted that no one knows how high rates must be raised.

- ECB Survey of Professional Forecasters (SPF) lowered its short term inflation forecast but still saw inflation above target at the end of the horizon period. Survey raised the 2023 GDP growth forecast from 0.2% to 0.6% while cutting the 2023 GDP growth forecast from 1.4% to 1.2%.

- SNB President Jordan noted that inflation remained an issue in the country and could not exclude further tightening of policy.

- Sweden Central Bank (Riksbank) Gov Thedeen stated that country had a major inflation problem and hopefully inflation would come down.

- Germany Economy Ministry said to be proposing industrial electricity price subsidy of €0.06/KWh until 2030 to aid companies’ international competitiveness. Subsidy to cost €25-30B until 2030.

- UK Conservative party said to be facing a bleak set of local election results. Voters punishing his party over political scandals, sluggish economic growth and high inflation.

- Russia Foreign Min Lavrov stated that the recent d Drone attack on Kremlin was a hostile act. Would not say if event was a "casus belli (aka situation provoking or justifying war).

Currencies/fixed income

- USD steady ahead of the April jobs report. Dealers noted that the current US banking sector woes have prompted speculation that the Fed could begin rate cut as soon as its July meeting.

- EUR/USD steady at 1.1025 area as ECB members continue to voice that the current tightening cycle still had legs to continue a few more times. Numerous analysts noted that their baseline scenario saw another 50bps in hikes by summer.

Economic data

- (CH) Swiss Apr Unemployment Rate: 2.0% v 1.9%e; Unemployment Rate (adj): 1.9% v 1.9%e.

- (DE) Germany Mar Factory Orders M/M: -10.7% v -2.3%e; Y/Y: -11.0% v -3.1%e.

- (NO) Norway Mar Industrial Production M/M: 2.1% v +0.1% prior; Y/Y:-5.4 % v -6.0% prior.

- (NO) Norway Mar Manufacturing Production M/M: -0.4% v 0.0% prior; Y/Y: -0.3% v +1.5% prior.

- (CH) Swiss Apr CPI M/M: 0.0% v 0.2%e; Y/Y: 2.6% v 2.8%e; CPI Core Y/Y: 2.2% v 2.3%e.

- (CH) Swiss Apr CPI EU Harmonized M/M: 0.3% v 0.0% prior; Y/Y: 2.6% v 2.7% prior.

- (HU) Hungary Mar Industrial Production M/M: 0.2% v 0.3% prior; Y/Y: -4.0% v -2.7%e.

- (HU) Hungary Mar Retail Sales Y/Y: -13.1% v -13.0%e.

- (AU) Australia Apr Foreign Reserves: A$94.2B v A$87.5B prior.

- (FR) France Mar Industrial Production M/M: -1.1% v -0.4%e; Y/Y: -0.1% v +1.1%e.

- (FR) France Mar Manufacturing Production M/M: -1.1% v 0.0%e; Y/Y: 0.7% v 1.8% prior.

- (FR) France Q1 Preliminary Wages Q/Q: 1.8% v 1.3%e; Private Sector Payrolls Q/Q: 0.2% v 0.1%e.

- (ES) Spain Mar Industrial Production M/M: 1.5% v 0.3%e; Y/Y: 4.5% v 0.1% prior; Industrial Output (unadj) Y/Y: 5.3% v -0.7% prior.

- (CH) Swiss Apr Foreign Currency Reserves (CHF): 732.2B v 743.0B prior.

- (CZ) Czech Mar Retail Sales (ex-auto) Y/Y:-8.1% v -6.6%e.

- (AT) Austria Apr Wholesale Price Index M/M: -0.7% v -0.8% prior; Y/Y: -1.9% v -0.4% prior.

- (DE) Germany Apr Construction PMI: 42.0 v 42.9 prior (13th month of contraction).

- (CN) Weekly Shanghai copper inventories (SHFE): 134.9K v 137.1K tons prior.

- (TW) Taiwan Apr CPI Y/Y: 2.4% v 2.2%e; CPI Core Y/Y: 2.7% v 2.6% prior; PPI Y/Y: -2.0% v +0.2% prior.

- (IT) Italy Mar Retail Sales M/M: 0.0% v -0.1% prior; Y/Y: 5.8% v 5.8% prior.

- (RU) Russia Narrow Money Supply w/e Apr 28th (RUB): 17.35T v 17.28T prior.

- (UN) FAO Apr World Food Price Index: 127.2 v 126.5 prior.

- (TW) Taiwan Apr Foreign Reserves: $561.1B v $560.3B prior.

- (UK) Apr Construction PMI: 51.1 v 51.0e (3rd month of expansion).

- (EU) Euro Zone Mar Retail Sales M/M: -1.2% v -0.3%e; Y/Y: -3.8% v -3.1%e.

Fixed income issuance

- None seen.

Looking ahead

- 05:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.

- 05:30 (ZA) South Africa to sell combined ZAR1.0B in I/L 2033, 2046 and 2050 Bonds.

- 06:00 (UK) DMO to sell £4.5B in 1-month, 3-month and 6-month bills (£0.5B, £1.5B and £2.5B respectively).

- 06:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing.

- 07:00 (CO) Colombia Apr CPI M/M: 0.9%e v 1.1% prior; Y/Y: 13.0%e v 13.3% prior.

- 07:00 (CO) Colombia Apr CPI Core M/M: No est v 1.1% prior; Y/Y: No est v 11.4% prior.

- 07:30 (IN) India Weekly Forex Reserve w/e Apr 28th No est v $584.3B prior.

- 08:00 (PL) Poland Apr Official Reserves: No est v $170.3B prior.

- 08:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.

- 08:30 (US) Apr Change in Nonfarm Payrolls: +185Ke v +236K prior; Change in Private Payrolls: +160Ke v +189K prior; Change in Manufacturing Payrolls: -5Ke v -1K prior.

- 08:30 (US) Apr Unemployment Rate: 3.6%e v 3.5% prior; Underemployment Rate: No est v 6.7% prior; Labor Force Participation Rate: 62.6%e v 62.6% prior.

- 08:30 (US) Apr Average Hourly Earnings M/M: 0.3%e v 0.3% prior; Y/Y: 4.2%e v 4.2% prior; Average Weekly Hours: 34.5e v 34.4 prior.

- 08:30 (CA) Canada Apr Net Change in Employment: +20.0Ke v +34.7K prior; Unemployment Rate: 5.1%e v 5.0% prior; Full Time Employment Change: No est v +18.8K prior; Part Time Employment Change: No est v +15.9K prior; Participation Rate: No est v 65.6% prior; Hourly Wage Rate: No est v 5.2% prior.

- 09:00 (RU) Russia Gold and Forex Reserve w/e Apr 28th: $B v $597.1B prior.

- 09:00 (CL) Chile Mar Nominal Wage Y/Y: No est v 11.2% prior.

- 12:00 (EU) Potential sovereign ratings after European close

Sovereign (Moody’s on Norway and Romania sovereign ratings; Fitch on Switzerland, Slovenia, EFSF, ESM, Egypt, Nigeria Sovereign Ratings).

- 13:00 (US) Fed’s Bullard.

- 13:00 (US) Fed’s Cook.

- 13:00 (US) Baker Hughes Rig Count.

- 15:00 (US) Mar Consumer Credit: $17.0Be v $15.3B prior.