Confirmed. Yes, the ECB is prepared to hike by 75 points and is likely to do so for another 2 or 3 meetings. Before slowing or re-thinking at all.

This will temporarily support the Euro, on the basis that the yield differential to the US dollar will be stable. With even the hope of some eventual slight catch up should the Fed stop hiking at some point as the ECB continues. This may be a bit of a stretch however, as Europe now faces, on top of war and extreme inflation, the prospect of truly aggressive interest rate hikes as well.

Unlike previous high inflationary periods, the impost of higher rates is most likely un-necessary, and perhaps even pointless, in this highly dislocated world. That said, the existing highly stimulatory level of rates does need to be unwound to some extent.

What the ECB is committed to doing, is hiking aggressively in yet another single-minded central bank battle with inflation. This action will further encourage other banks around the world, like the RBA, to continue to raise rates aggressively too.

This is what the ECB is doing, but not necessarily what it should do.

Given, the tremendous challenges ahead on the energy front, the war front, and with broad based inflation already impacting peoples lives, it might be wiser to actually maintain rates at slightly stimulatory levels so as to help offset the general economic pain. Rather than adding to it.

Of course, one of the factors tipping the ECB’s hand into an aggressive approach are the massive government handouts now set to occur in relation to higher energy prices. Europeans are now living in an environment of great uncertainty, with the ECB taking away what government handouts might have provided.

My forecast remains a ‘Dark Recession’ for Europe.

For the Euro, some momentary relief, but for the overall trend to remain toward much lower levels.