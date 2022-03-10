The euro lurched higher, briefly popping above 1.1100 after the ECB indicated no change in monetary policy. This wasn’t a surprise, however, given what is happening with inflation, the central bank signalled it would be tapering its asset purchase program steadily over the summer, with a view to ending it in Q3. This was a little unexpected as was the ECB removing the language that rates could be lower than they currently are.
This move appears to open the central banks options with respect to potentially raising rates by the end of this year, although it doesn’t mean that they will. This hawkish pivot merely serves to underline what a bind the European Central Bank finds itself in. We’ve subsequently seen government bond yields push higher across the bloc, however, it’s difficult to really see what else the ECB can do at this point. It is going to have to upgrade its inflation forecasts at the same time as downgrading its growth forecasts.
They have a 2% inflation mandate which they are missing by a mile, and this morning the latest Italy PPI number for January came in at eye-watering 41.8%, and that’s before we factor in the energy price and broader commodity price spike that we’ve seen in the last two months.
Italian yields have surged, with the 2 years up by 17bps, and given how markets reacted to an early comment from Lagarde when she first took over at the central bank, that the ECB isn’t there to close spreads, managing this problem is likely to be even more challenging.
As a reminder EU inflation is already at a record high of 5.8% and given the events of the last few weeks, its likely to go even higher in the coming months. Against that backdrop, doing nothing is a luxury the ECB does not have. This afternoon’s press conference is likely to be Christine Lagarde’s most challenging yet.
Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 70.5% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD erases ECB-inspired gains, closes in on 1.1000
EUR/USD rose sharply after the European Central Bank (ECB) announced that it will end the Asset Purchase Program (APP) in the third quarter. The pair, however, reversed its direction and started to decline toward 1.1000 on ECB President Lagarde's cautious comments.
GBP/USD loses traction, retreats to 1.3150 area
GBP/USD rose toward 1.3200 but lost its traction in the early American session with the greenback regathering its strength on ECB President Lagarde's remarks on the policy outlook. The pair is trading in the red near 1.3150 and the US Dollar Index is posting modest daily gains above 98.00.
Gold holds above $2,000 amid renewed dollar weakness
Following Wednesday's sharp decline, gold stages a recovery on Thursday and trades above $2,000. The risk-averse market environment is helping the yellow metal find demand and the greenback is facing selling pressure after the ECB's hawkish policy tilt and the US CPI data.
Russia rejects Ukraine's olive branch putting cryptos in the red
Bitcoin price, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies are on the backfoot this morning, with European traders already caught unawares by the speed of the reversal during the ASIA PAC season.
Hitting peak performance as AAPL stock closes 3% higher
Adding to sentiment from falling oil prices was Apple's Peak Performance event on Wednesday. Apple unveiled a slate of new products or new versions of existing products.