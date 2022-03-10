The euro lurched higher, briefly popping above 1.1100 after the ECB indicated no change in monetary policy. This wasn’t a surprise, however, given what is happening with inflation, the central bank signalled it would be tapering its asset purchase program steadily over the summer, with a view to ending it in Q3. This was a little unexpected as was the ECB removing the language that rates could be lower than they currently are.

This move appears to open the central banks options with respect to potentially raising rates by the end of this year, although it doesn’t mean that they will. This hawkish pivot merely serves to underline what a bind the European Central Bank finds itself in. We’ve subsequently seen government bond yields push higher across the bloc, however, it’s difficult to really see what else the ECB can do at this point. It is going to have to upgrade its inflation forecasts at the same time as downgrading its growth forecasts.

They have a 2% inflation mandate which they are missing by a mile, and this morning the latest Italy PPI number for January came in at eye-watering 41.8%, and that’s before we factor in the energy price and broader commodity price spike that we’ve seen in the last two months.

Italian yields have surged, with the 2 years up by 17bps, and given how markets reacted to an early comment from Lagarde when she first took over at the central bank, that the ECB isn’t there to close spreads, managing this problem is likely to be even more challenging.

As a reminder EU inflation is already at a record high of 5.8% and given the events of the last few weeks, its likely to go even higher in the coming months. Against that backdrop, doing nothing is a luxury the ECB does not have. This afternoon’s press conference is likely to be Christine Lagarde’s most challenging yet.