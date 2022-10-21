Next week, the ECB Governing Council will meet and decide on the size of the next interest rate hike. A 75 basis point (bp) increase in all key interest rates is as good as fixed. This will continue the pace that was picked up in September. A slowdown is not indicated by the latest inflation data, which showed a new record high and a broadening of price pressures. At the same time, however, an acceleration is also very unlikely, as there would probably have been indications of this from ECB representatives. Thus, there is little potential for surprises here. However, there are other decisions ahead that are more difficult to assess. The Governing Council could make decisions next week on the reduction of the bond portfolio and TLTROs

Recently, calls by some members of the Governing Council to start reducing the bond portfolio soon have become louder. This would remove liquidity from the market, which, in addition to interest rate hikes, would mean additional monetary tightening. This will probably only involve the APP portfolio, but it has a size of EUR 3.263 trillion. It is likely that the reduction will be implemented by not reinvesting redemption payments received. Thus, we estimate a potential monthly reduction of the portfolio by EUR 25bn. The reduction would therefore be very slow and the markets would be left with a lot of liquidity for the foreseeable future - especially as the second portfolio (PEPP), with a size of EUR 1.692 trillion, would not be affected by the reduction. Nevertheless, the decision is not without risk, considering the very nervous market environment.

There is also potential for a market reaction in the event of a decision on the TLTROs. The rapid rise in the ECB's deposit rate, combined with the very favorable financing conditions of the TLTROs, is now costing the ECB dearly. Apparently, the ECB is therefore discussing either changing the conditions of the TLTROs or paying only a reduced interest rate for part of the deposits. Depending on the decision, this could lead to banks redeeming TLTROs early. However, since the funds raised under TLTROs were mostly directly redeposited by banks with the ECB, this should have a minor impact at best on the liquidity available in the market. However, there is no ultimate certainty, especially if there should be abrupt movements. After all, we are talking about a maneuvering mass of EUR 2.1 trillion in outstanding TLTROs. The ECB would therefore be well advised to take the fragility of the markets into account in its decisions. Whether it succeeds in doing so could become clear as early as next week.

EZ - GDP forecast for 2023 lowered

In view of the persistently challenging environment, with historically high energy costs and rapidly rising interest rates, we have lowered our GDP forecast for 2023 to +0.3% (previously +1.0%). In addition, the European economy is suffering from cooling global demand for exports. Germany has been hit particularly hard by this. We therefore expect Germany's economic output to decline slightly in 2023. In the short term, a first flash estimate of purchasing managers' sentiment in October will allow conclusions to be drawn about the current economic development next week (October 24).

Assuming that the situation on the European energy markets continues to ease slightly in the coming quarters, inflation dynamics should gradually weaken in the first half of 2023. This development should have a supporting effect on consumption from the second half of 2023. However, since, from today's perspective, both the fiscal and the monetary policy room for manoeuvre for measures to support the economy are limited, we expect a restrained recovery dynamic from the second half of 2023. For 2024, we expect GDP growth of 0.7%.

AT - Bleak prospects for GDP growth in 2023

In the first half of 2022, the Austrian economy posted solid GDP growth of +10.2% in the first quarter and +6.0% in the second quarter, driven by all sectors of the economy. The recovery was particularly strong in the hotel and restaurant sector as well as in accommodation and transport, also because the comparable quarter of the previous year was still characterized by closure measures. We also expect relatively solid growth in the third quarter, which should reflect the strong recovery in the tourism sector in July and August. Overall, we expect GDP growth of 4.6% in 2022.

However, the outlook for the coming quarters is less optimistic. Very high inflation, especially in food and household costs, which has persisted since the spring, is diluting households' disposable income and dampening their propensity to spend. Investment activity is declining due to very high uncertainty, lingering supply chain bottlenecks and weakening foreign trade. A particularly sharp decline is expected in exports, as expectations for economic growth in key trading partners have been significantly scaled back. For example, Germany, which accounts for around 30% of Austrian exports, is expected to experience a recession of -0.2% in 2023. For the euro zone, which accounts for more than 50% of Austrian exports, we expect a near stagnation of +0.3% in 2023. Against this backdrop, we have revised our forecast for Austrian GDP growth downward to 0.6%.

