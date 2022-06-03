Next week will be an eventful meeting of the ECB Governing Council. What is fixed is that a quick end to securities purchases, i.e. during the first weeks of July, will be decided. With that, a precondition for the first interest rate hike in July will be met. The other criteria defined by the ECB, which are essentially the sustainable achievement of the inflation target in the medium term, should also be met by the new forecasts of the ECB economists. The March forecasts were already very close to meeting the criteria. The new forecasts should show higher inflation rates for all years of the forecast horizon. The upward revision should be strongest for 2022 and smallest for 2024. Crucially, inflation will be forecast well above the ECB's 2% target in 2023 (we expect 2.4%) and at, or slightly above, the target in 2024. Of less relevance to the markets will be that the GDP forecast for 2022 will be revised significantly downward. We expect growth of 2.8%; the ECB had estimated 3.7% in March.

However, the main focus of the markets will be on whether there will be any indication of the pace of interest rate hikes. Most recently, some members of the ECB's Governing Council had put rate hikes of 50bp into play. In contrast, however, ECB Chief Economist Lane and ECB President Lagarde stuck to the gradual approach that the ECB has been talking about for months and gave clear indications of rate hikes of 25bp each in July and September. This is in line with our expectations, as rising inflationary pressures are only one side of the coin. High inflation and sharply rising interest rates pose downside risks to the economy that are hard to assess at present. In our view, this argues in favor of a cautious approach by the central bank. The Governing Council will not commit itself, but we expect further indications that the gradual approach is the most likely one. The market's interest rate expectations should thus be dampened.

It is still open as to whether the ECB will only raise the deposit rate or the deposit rate and the refinancing rate in the first interest rate step. We assume the former, as the current gap of 50bp between these two interest rates was due to the further lowering of the deposit rate, i.e. non-standard measures. The normalization of monetary policy should therefore restore the old spread. We have not heard any statements from the ECB on this so far; possibly next week's meeting will bring clarification here.

