Main macro themes

An immediate European gas crisis has been averted, after Russia restarted gas supply through the North Stream 1 pipeline after the maintenance period. However, flows remain at only 40% capacity and the risk of cut-offs still lingers in the background (see also Research - A full-on gas crunch would bring Europe to its knees, 20 July). The EU Commission has unveiled new plan to cut EU gas consumption by 15% until next spring, which has received a lukewarm reception from EU countries. Meanwhile, Italy has been plunged into a new government crisis, just at a time when the economic outlook is clouding, and early elections will be held on 15 September (read more in Flash comment - Italy is falling back into old habits, 20 July).

Concerns about the global growth outlook intensified. While the Chinese economy recovered in June in a post-lockdown rebound, Q2 GDP growth at 2.6% q/q surprised on the downside and China is facing renewed headwinds from rising property stress and weakening US and euro area demand (see also China Macro Monitor, 18 July). PMIs brought more evidence that economic momentum is slowing on both sides of the Atlantic, as tighter financial conditions and persistently high inflation are weighing on demand, bringing the euro area to the brink of recession (see also Research Germany – Zeitenwende, 25 July). Our forward-looking business cycle model, Macroscope, is projecting weakening growth prospects across regions (see MacroScope: still negative, 14 July). On the other hand, we also see first signs of relief in global inflationary pressures, with a fall in commodity prices like oil, metals and some foodstuff items, while freight rates have continued to fall in step with improvements in supply chains as China has reopened. An upcoming phone call between US President Biden and China’s Xi Jinping could bring further progress on possible tariff reductions.

Central banks are increasingly frontloading monetary policy tightening. Amid rising inflation risks, ECB surprised with a 50bp rate hike, while also complementing its normalisation process with a new Transmission Protection Instrument (TPI) to limit unwarranted spread widening (see also ECB Review, 21 July). Despite higher than expected inflation, the Fed is expected to hike its policy rate by 75bp at their 27 July meeting.

Market developments

Risk sentiment remains fragile amid recession fears. After falling sharply in the first half 2022, equity markets have recovered some ground. Amid moderating inflation expectations and front-loaded rate hikes, yield curves have flattened further. Italian bonds have come under pressure following the government crisis and lingering market doubts about the effectiveness of ECB’s TPI.

USD has continued to strengthen on a broad basis with EUR/USD falling briefly below parity on 14 July. We expect a further drop in the cross to 0.95 over the next year, as the euro area continues to suffer from a negative terms of trade shock and EUR/USD is overvalued vs fair value.

