Main macro themes
An immediate European gas crisis has been averted, after Russia restarted gas supply through the North Stream 1 pipeline after the maintenance period. However, flows remain at only 40% capacity and the risk of cut-offs still lingers in the background (see also Research - A full-on gas crunch would bring Europe to its knees, 20 July). The EU Commission has unveiled new plan to cut EU gas consumption by 15% until next spring, which has received a lukewarm reception from EU countries. Meanwhile, Italy has been plunged into a new government crisis, just at a time when the economic outlook is clouding, and early elections will be held on 15 September (read more in Flash comment - Italy is falling back into old habits, 20 July).
Concerns about the global growth outlook intensified. While the Chinese economy recovered in June in a post-lockdown rebound, Q2 GDP growth at 2.6% q/q surprised on the downside and China is facing renewed headwinds from rising property stress and weakening US and euro area demand (see also China Macro Monitor, 18 July). PMIs brought more evidence that economic momentum is slowing on both sides of the Atlantic, as tighter financial conditions and persistently high inflation are weighing on demand, bringing the euro area to the brink of recession (see also Research Germany – Zeitenwende, 25 July). Our forward-looking business cycle model, Macroscope, is projecting weakening growth prospects across regions (see MacroScope: still negative, 14 July). On the other hand, we also see first signs of relief in global inflationary pressures, with a fall in commodity prices like oil, metals and some foodstuff items, while freight rates have continued to fall in step with improvements in supply chains as China has reopened. An upcoming phone call between US President Biden and China’s Xi Jinping could bring further progress on possible tariff reductions.
Central banks are increasingly frontloading monetary policy tightening. Amid rising inflation risks, ECB surprised with a 50bp rate hike, while also complementing its normalisation process with a new Transmission Protection Instrument (TPI) to limit unwarranted spread widening (see also ECB Review, 21 July). Despite higher than expected inflation, the Fed is expected to hike its policy rate by 75bp at their 27 July meeting.
Market developments
Risk sentiment remains fragile amid recession fears. After falling sharply in the first half 2022, equity markets have recovered some ground. Amid moderating inflation expectations and front-loaded rate hikes, yield curves have flattened further. Italian bonds have come under pressure following the government crisis and lingering market doubts about the effectiveness of ECB’s TPI.
USD has continued to strengthen on a broad basis with EUR/USD falling briefly below parity on 14 July. We expect a further drop in the cross to 0.95 over the next year, as the euro area continues to suffer from a negative terms of trade shock and EUR/USD is overvalued vs fair value.
This publication has been prepared by Danske Bank for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Bank's research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector.
This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Bank A/S is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange.
Copyright () Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: On the back around 1.0200 amid risk-aversion, USD rebound
EUR/USD is trading on the back foot at around 1.0200, as the US dollar attempts a bounce amid a risk-off market mood. Global economic slowdown worries persist amid the Fed and US GDP week. ECB's Lagarde stuck to the hawkish rhetoric over the weekend.
GBP/USD drops towards 1.1950 as recession fears loom
GBP/USD is dropping towards 1.1950, unable to find acceptance above 1.2000 yet again. The UK political uncertainty and worries over recession offset expectations of a 50 bps BOE rate hike in August.
Gold remains on the defensive, downside seems cushioned
Gold edged lower on Monday amid modest USD strength and an uptick in the US bond yields. Recession fears weighed on investors’ sentiment and offered some support to the XAU/USD.
Will this support confluence save XRP price from a 10% drop?
XRP price has undone its gains witnessed over the last week. This development comes as the Bitcoin price struggles to move above a historically significant barrier.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!