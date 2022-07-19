Notes/Observations

-Weaker US dollar ignored by European indices as stocks decline and bond yields climb. FX pairs boosted with the USD retracement.

-European gas supply continues to be the main theme as the EU called on member states to cut gas usage immediately. Nord Stream 1 maintenance period currently ends on Thurs, although the turbine from Canada is not expected to arrive until a few days after that. France Govt offers to buyout EDF for a total of €9.7B in renationalization effort. Offer is at a premium for €12/shr.

-In the UK, job data came in roughly as expected, but average weekly earnings still reading below inflation, adding to the squeeze on consumer spending power. The leadership battle continues with 4 remaining. Latest vote count: Sunak (115), Mordaunt (82), Truss (71), Badenoch (58). GBP/USD has climbed off the back of weak USD, job data and leadership news.

-ECB policymakers reported that a discussion of both 25bps and 50bps will considered at meeting on Thurs. Surprising the market slightly as 25bps was highly predicted. EUR/USD has climbed off of this news plus the weak USD.

- Asia closed mixed with Hang Seng underperforming at -0.9%. EU indices start +0.7 to -0.5% with bond yields higher. US futures are in the green. Safe haven: Gold 0.0%, DXY -0.7%; Commodity: Brent -0.6%, WTI -0.6%, Copper -1.6%; Speculative: BTC -1.8%, ETH +3.5%.

- Companies due to report during the NY morning include JNJ, Lockheed Martin, Haliburton, Hasbro, Manpower, Silvergate Capital.

Asia

- RBA July Minutes noted that the Board remained committed to doing what is necessary to ensure that inflation in returned to the target over time. Members agreed that further steps would need to be taken to normalize monetary conditions in Australia over the months ahead.

- RBA Dep Gov Bullock noted that additional rate increases were needed in months ahead; Risks important in timing and size of future interest rate hikes.

- China Total Holdings of US Treasuries fell below the $1T level for the 1st time since 2010 ($981B v $1.003T prior.

- BOJ officials said to see some potential green shoots of sustainable inflation that need encouragement not elimination. BOJ’s Kuroda determined not to give up on stimulus and jeopardize his legacy.

- Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) Gov Menon stated that would build on previous tightening to slow inflation; Saw elevated price pressures in months ahead. Maintained 2022 GDP growth forecast at lower end of 3.0-5.0% range.

Europe

- UK Chancellor of the Exchequer (Fin Min) Zahawi pre-released Mansion House speech remarks said to aim to repeal hundreds of EU financial regulations and replace them with a UK version. Vowed to get inflation back under control.

- Third round of UK Conservative leadership ballot: Sunak 115, Mordaunt 82, Truss 71, Badenoch 58, Tom Tugendhat 31 (eliminated).

- UK House of Commons still had confidence in PM Johnson's government (vote was 349 to 238).

- UK Govt said to be expected to set out this year’s pay deals for 2.5M public sector workers with deal seen averaging 5%.

Speakers/Fixed income/FX/Commodities/Erratum

Equities

Indices [Stoxx600 -0.36% at 416.14, FTSE -0.21% at 7,207.90, DAX -0.66% at 12,874.87, CAC-40 -0.70% at 6,049.07, IBEX-35 +0.60% at 8,010.76, FTSE MIB -0.52% at 21,058.00, SMI -0.26% at 10,981.24, S&P 500 Futures +0.32%].

Market Focal Points/Key Themes: European indices open lower across the board and remained in the red through the early part of the session (with the exception of Spain’s IBEX); better performing sectors include energy and financials; sectors leading to the downside include technology and materials; oil & gas subsector supported after three consecutive days of higher prices in Brent; materials sector under pressure following BHP’s production results; travel & leisure subsector supported after SAS reaches deal with strikers, ADP raises outlook; French government announces conditions to renationalize EDF; reportedly Orange and Masmovil enter credit agreement for merger of Spanish units; earnings expected during the upcoming US session include Netflix Lockheed-Martin and Johnson & Johnson.

Equities

- Consumer discretionary: SAS [SAS.SE] +8% (deal to end strike).

- Energy: Electricite de France [EDF.FR] +15% (French govt offer).

- Healthcare: Novartis [NOVN.CH] +1% (earnings).

- Industrials: Volvo [VOLVA.SE] -0.5% (earnings), Alstom [ALO.FR] -6.5% (earnings).

- Technology: Wise [WISE.UK] +1% (trading update), Darktrace [DARK.UK] +8% (trading update; product launch).

- Telecom: Telenor [TEL.NO] -3.5% (earnings).

Speakers

- ECB said to plan to discuss both a 25bps and a 50bps hike at the upcoming July meeting.

- China Foreign Ministry spokesperson noted that US Speaker Pelosi's planned visit to Taiwan would seriously undermine China's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

- South Korea Fin Min Choo stated that inflation was rising due to Ukraine war effects and supply chain issues. Monetary policy tightening also causing slowdown issues.

- Treasury Sec Yellen stated that would discuss price cap on Russian oil with South Korea Fin Min and continue to work with South Korea to limit North Korea's nuclear ambition.

- Saudi Foreign Min Farhan reiterated stance that did not see a lack of oil supply in the market but a lack of refining capacity.

Currencies/Fixed income

- USD steady as markets continue to cut bets on the pace of Fed rate hikes.

- EUR/USD moved above the 1.02 level after reports circulated that ECB was discussing a half-point hike on Thursday. Focus on ECB’s new anti-fragmentation tool at this week's policy meeting.

- GBP/USD moved above the 1.20 level as UK employment data for the past few months painted a picture of a still very tight labor market. Dealers noted that this paved the way for a potential 50bps rate hike in August.

Economic data

- (CH) Swiss Jun Trade Balance (CHF): 3.8B v 3.0B prior; Real Exports M/M: 0.9% v +2.9% prior; Real Imports M/M: -1.0% v +7.7% prior; Watch Exports Y/Y: 8.1% v 13.6% prior.

- (UK) Jun Jobless Claims Change: -20.0K v -34.7K prior; Claimant Count Rate: 3.9% v 4.0% prior.

- (UK) May Average Weekly Earnings 3M/Y: 6.2% v 6.7%e; Weekly Earnings ex-Bonus 3M/Y: 4.3% v 4.3%e.

- (UK) May ILO Unemployment Rate: 3.8% v 3.8%e; Employment Change 3M/3M: +296K v +170Ke.

- (AT) Austria Jun Final CPI M/M: 1.4%e v 1.4% prelim; Y/Y: 8.7% v 8.7% prelim.

- (HK) Hong Kong Jun Unemployment Rate: 4.7% v 5.0%e.

- (EU) Euro Zone Jun Final CPI Y/Y: 8.6% v 8.6% advance; CPI Core Y/Y: 3.7% v 3.7% advance; CPI M/M: 0.8% v 0.8% advance.

- (EU) Euro Zone May Construction Output M/M: +0.4% v -1.0% prior; Y/Y: 2.9% v 2.8% prior.

Fixed income issuance

- (ID) Indonesia sold total IDR11.87T vs. IDR15.0T target in bills and bonds.

- (UK) DMO sold £2.0B in 1.125% Jan 2039 Gilts; Avg Yield: 2.641% v 2.162% prior; bid-to-cover: 2.56x v 2.95x prior; Tail: 0.2bps v 0.2bps prior.

Looking ahead

- (NG) Nigeria Central Bank Interest Rate Decision: Expected to raise Interest Rate by 50bps to 13.50%.

- (CH) Switzerland to sell 3-month Bills.

- 05:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.

- 05:30 (DE) Germany to sell €4.0B in 1.30% Oct 2027 BOBL.

- 05:30 (HU) Hungary Debt Agency (AKK) to sell HUF15.0B in 3-Month Bills.

- 05:30 (ZA) South Africa to sell combined ZAR3.9B in 2031, 2035 and 2040 bonds.

- 05:30 (EU) ECB allotment in 7-Day Main Refinancing Tender (MRO).

- 06:30 (EU) ESM to sell €1.1B in 6-month Bills.

- 06:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing.

- 08:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.

- 08:30 (US) Jun Housing Starts: 1.580Me v 1.549M prior; Building Permits: 1.650Me v 1.695M prior.

- 08:55 (US) Weekly Redbook LFL Sales data.

- 09:00 (EU) Weekly ECB Forex Reserves.

- 09:00 (EU) ECB weekly QE bond buying update.

- 10:00 (IE) ECB's : Makhlouf (Ireland).

- 11:00 (UK) BOE Gov Bailey at Mansion House.

- 11:00 (CO) Colombia May Trade Balance: -$1.3Be v -$0.5B prior; Total Imports: $6.4Be v $6.64B prior.

- 16:30 (US) Weekly API Oil Inventories.

- 19:10 (AU) RBA Gov Lowe.

- 20:30 (AU) Australia Jun Westpac Leading Index M/M: No est v -0.1% prior.

- 21:15 (CN) China PBoC Monthly Operation to set Loan Prime Rate (LPR). Expected to leaves 1-Year Loan Prime Rate unchanged at 3.70% and leave 5-Year Loan Prime Rate unchanged 4.45%.

- 23:30 (JP) Japan to sell 6-Month Bills.