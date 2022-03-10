- At today's ECB meeting, the ECB delivered according to our expectations by announcing an end date to the APP (in Q3 22), formally ending the PEPP, removing the 'or lower' from the forward rate guidance, and extending the time between the last bond purchase and the first rate. Going forward, the ECB will stay data dependent, with optionality and flexibility in its monetary policy calibration, as all meetings will be 'live'.
- The ECB announced that net asset purchases will be conducted in the amount of EUR40bn in April, EUR30bn in May and EUR20bn in June. The purchase pace for Q3 is yet to be decided, depending on economic and financial conditions at the time.
- ECB president Christine Lagarde stressed the high uncertainty about the inflation outlook in light of the war in Ukraine, but also that the euro area economy in 2022 is set to remain "robust" on the back of tight labour markets.
- Markets sold off in the front end (Dec22 €STR pricing up 10bp to 45bp), while the BTPs-Bund spread widened, as tapering of asset purchases has been accelerated more than markets anticipated.
- We continue to expect the ECB to raise its deposit rate in December this year, although as we also expect the ECB to end its QE buying already in July, this leaves the September meeting as a possibility as well.
