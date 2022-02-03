- After the hawkish ECB meeting today, we change our ECB call and now expect the ECB to hike its deposit facility rate in December this year, and again in March 2023, by 25bp each, which will bring the deposit facility rate to 0%. For now, our call is for a 'two-and-done'. We expect Danmarks Nationalbank (DN) to follow the ECB and hike the deposit rate to -0.10%.
- There is still elevated uncertainty on this call, but given that Lagarde highlighted the uncertainty of the model framework in its staff projections, that inflation will remain elevated for longer than previously expected, and a tight labour market, we change our view to acknowledge the increased risk, which now becomes our baseline.
- Given the highly uncertain inflation outlook, the ECB left out the sentence from December, which said that inflation was projected to settle below 2% - which is a hawkish shift in our view.
- On several occasions during the press conference, Lagarde had to close the door for a rate hike in 2022, but she intentionally left the door open ensuring that she did not want to make pledges without conditionality.
- For the first time since 2014, the ECB added a risk assessment to the inflation outlook in its monetary policy decision, which are on the upside, in particular in the short-term.
- Today's meeting will also be remembered to show the largest difference to date between the ECB's released decision and the press conference. The ECB's decision released at 13:45 CET carried almost no changes, where the 'at present or lower' and sequencing was confirmed.
- Indications of TLTRO to be discussed in March or later.
