- The ECB hiked policy rates by 50bp, as expected, and said it 'intends' to hike another 50bp at the March meeting, after at which point it will 'evaluate' the subsequent path of its monetary policy rate.
- Markets took the ECB's communication as a sign that the ECB is close to ending its hiking cycle, as bond yields rallied strongly. We judge that today's communication reflects a very split governing council. We still expect the ECB to hike its policy rates by 50bp in March and 25bp in May.
- QT details were uneventful, as expected.
Resilient economy is a double-edged sword for the ECB
President Lagarde acknowledged that the economy proved more resilient than expected and the ECB expects the recovery to continue in the coming quarters. Although recession risks have abated, the economy has also yet to feel the full impact of the ECB's monetary tightening (see also Euro macro notes - From recession to stagnation, 2 February 2023).
For the ECB, the brighter near-term economic outlook remains a double-edged sword, as it risks prolonging inflationary pressures. Energy inflation has slowed faster than expected, but underlying inflation remains high. Lagarde pointed to delayed supply effects and pent-up demand in some sectors are still pushing up prices, while upside risks remain from catch-up effects in wage growth. With a resilient labour market and still elevated selling price expectations, high core inflation could remain a worry for the ECB for some time. Yet, the ECB now sees a more balanced risk picture, also with respect to the inflation outlook.
Hawkish on decision - but soft on guidance reflects a split GC
On the face of it, the ECB took a hawkish decision to hike 50bp today and signal another 50bp hike is coming in March, but the subtle changes left markets to conclude that it will soon soften its monetary policy stance and that the ECB is coming close to the end of its hiking cycle. In particular, the reference to a 'more balanced' inflation outlook, especially in the near term, was noted by markets. During the press conference, President Lagarde also opened the door for a potential hike of a size other than 50bp, and emphasised that it would be taken only at the March meeting, where the ECB also has new staff projections on which to base its monetary policy decisions. Despite this data dependency, she believes that when assessed on various underlying inflation measures, 50bp was warranted. Unsurprisingly, the ECB confirmed the data-dependent and meeting-by-meeting decision approach. This means that with markets trading on a narrative other than that which the ECB wants to convey on a more holistic plan (e.g. one of underlying inflation lingering, despite lower headline), we saw significantly lower yields to today's meeting.
We interpret Lagarde's communication during the press conference as reflecting a very split governing council, where she also said that any decision is the fruit of compromise. In the end, the ECB's intention to hike 50bp at the March meeting is not a 100% commitment. As late as in June, the ECB also 'intended' to hike the rates by 25bp at the coming July meeting, but in the end decided to hike 50bp at that meeting.
This publication has been prepared by Danske Bank for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Bank's research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector.
This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Bank A/S is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange.
Copyright () Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD tries to stabilize above 1.0900 in ECB aftermath
EUR/USD has managed to stage a modest rebound after having dropped below 1.0900 on Thursday. Following the ECB's decision to raise the policy rate by 50 bps, Lagarde refrained from committing to additional rate hikes after March, causing the Euro to lose interest.
GBP/USD falls to multi-week lows near 1.2250
GBP/USD failed to benefit from the Bank of England's decision to hike the policy rate by 50 basis points in February and declined to multi-week lows near 1.2250. Governor Bailey's optimistic comments on the inflation outlook seem to be weighing on Pound Sterling.
Gold reversal? Gold is under pressure despite lower yields Premium
Spot gold reached on Thursday at $1,959 the highest level since mid-April and then dropped sharply, losing all post-FOMC gains, approaching $1,910. The move lower took place amid a recovery of the US Dollar across the board on a volatile session.
Why Bitcoin bulls are poised to win Friday’s $1 billion options expiry
Bitcoin options market data reveals an underlying bullish bias. There is a higher demand for calls versus puts, this can be interpreted as a positive sign for BTC price.
Amazon Stock Earnings Preview: AMZN fills gap as market expects beat
One day after Fed Powell charged up markets by saying any future interest rate hikes would depend on economic data, an admission the market took to mean the hiking cycle was over.