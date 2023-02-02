The ECB hiked policy rates by 50bp, as expected, and said it 'intends' to hike another 50bp at the March meeting, after at which point it will 'evaluate' the subsequent path of its monetary policy rate.

Markets took the ECB's communication as a sign that the ECB is close to ending its hiking cycle, as bond yields rallied strongly. We judge that today's communication reflects a very split governing council. We still expect the ECB to hike its policy rates by 50bp in March and 25bp in May.

QT details were uneventful, as expected.

Resilient economy is a double-edged sword for the ECB

President Lagarde acknowledged that the economy proved more resilient than expected and the ECB expects the recovery to continue in the coming quarters. Although recession risks have abated, the economy has also yet to feel the full impact of the ECB's monetary tightening (see also Euro macro notes - From recession to stagnation, 2 February 2023).

For the ECB, the brighter near-term economic outlook remains a double-edged sword, as it risks prolonging inflationary pressures. Energy inflation has slowed faster than expected, but underlying inflation remains high. Lagarde pointed to delayed supply effects and pent-up demand in some sectors are still pushing up prices, while upside risks remain from catch-up effects in wage growth. With a resilient labour market and still elevated selling price expectations, high core inflation could remain a worry for the ECB for some time. Yet, the ECB now sees a more balanced risk picture, also with respect to the inflation outlook.

Hawkish on decision - but soft on guidance reflects a split GC

On the face of it, the ECB took a hawkish decision to hike 50bp today and signal another 50bp hike is coming in March, but the subtle changes left markets to conclude that it will soon soften its monetary policy stance and that the ECB is coming close to the end of its hiking cycle. In particular, the reference to a 'more balanced' inflation outlook, especially in the near term, was noted by markets. During the press conference, President Lagarde also opened the door for a potential hike of a size other than 50bp, and emphasised that it would be taken only at the March meeting, where the ECB also has new staff projections on which to base its monetary policy decisions. Despite this data dependency, she believes that when assessed on various underlying inflation measures, 50bp was warranted. Unsurprisingly, the ECB confirmed the data-dependent and meeting-by-meeting decision approach. This means that with markets trading on a narrative other than that which the ECB wants to convey on a more holistic plan (e.g. one of underlying inflation lingering, despite lower headline), we saw significantly lower yields to today's meeting.

We interpret Lagarde's communication during the press conference as reflecting a very split governing council, where she also said that any decision is the fruit of compromise. In the end, the ECB's intention to hike 50bp at the March meeting is not a 100% commitment. As late as in June, the ECB also 'intended' to hike the rates by 25bp at the coming July meeting, but in the end decided to hike 50bp at that meeting.

