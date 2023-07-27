Share:

Today, ECB decided to hike its three policy rates by 25bp. The deposit rate is now 3.75% which was widely anticipated. ECB left no clear guidance on a potential rate hike in September, as they will assess the strength of the incoming data.

The balanced communication, weighting the lagged effect of monetary policy measures already taken and the strength of the incoming data, left no clear clues for a potential hike in September as Lagarde was very explicit about the not making any commitments, but truly staying data dependent on a meeting by meeting basis. Therefore a rate hike in September will depend on the incoming data and the staff projections in September. The weak PMI and gloomy bank lending survey released earlier this week is somewhat challenging our September rate hike call, in absence of an August rebound. However, the inflation releases (Monday next week) and end of August is essential for a firm conclusion of a September hike.

Markets didn’t react much to today’s meeting and continues to have another 19bp to a 3.94% peak in the deposit rate. We find that pricing fair.

Inflation still too high

Overall, ECB acknowledge that inflation has continued to decline yet it is still ‘expected to remain too high for too long’. In particular, President Lagarde highlighted that the drivers of inflation are changing as while the external price drivers are easing, it is now the domestic price drivers that are increasingly important with notably rising wages and profit margins becoming an increasingly important source of underlying inflation. In sum, the underlying inflation remains high overall. ECB highlighted that the near term economic activity have deteriorated mainly due to domestic demand as well as due to high inflation and tightening financing conditions. The economy is expected to remain weak in the near term.

Softer language on additional tightening

Door wide open for hike or pause While the economic outlook and inflation assessment was overall in line with expectations, we take note a minor but important change to the guidance which allows that ECB have come with their final rate hike today. ECB changed the words ‘brought to’ to ‘set’ for their rate guidance to be ‘sufficiently restrictive levels’ to bring inflation in line with the target. That subtle change was clearly emphasised by Lagarde during the press conference where she made clear that no decision or guidance are given for the September meeting and even if they decide not to hike, this may not constitute the end of the hiking cycle, but may be a pause. She emphasised that a September decision will not say anything about the October decision. Lagarde said on a potential September hike that it is a ‘definite maybe’. Changes to reserve remuneration ECB also announced a technical change to their operation framework. From 20 September the minimum reserve requirements (totalling around EUR160bn) will be remunerated at 0%. ECB has made this change to ensure the monetary policy transmission and the ‘overall.

