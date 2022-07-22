Outlook: We got as big move in currencies yesterday, with the safe havens yen and Swiss moving up while the commodity currencies retreated, implying traders recognize more riskiness than the day before, as we imagined they should. But for the move to be triggered by jobless claims and the Philly Fed would be a new one—these are second-tier and tend not to move markets.

Besides, if we consider the stock market a key contributor to risk sentiment, the US indices rose yesterday. So we don’t buy it. One explanation is that lousy data will inspire to Fed to pull back on hiking, if not this time, then next time. Anyone who buys this is not paying attention to the resoluteness of the Fed’s prioritization of cracking inflation, and being seen to do it. It must be something else moving FX. Note that falling flash PMI’s everywhere was thoroughly expected and should have been priced in.

The obvious answer is the somewhat confusing messages from the ECB policy meeting. As noted above, Oxford Economics judges it a balanced outcome, meaning the various pods of interest each got something they wanted. The inflation hawks got 50 bp, the critics of bad forecasting got it removed in the form of dropping forward guidance, and the fragmentation worriers got a 4-criteria bailout plan that might actually work—but not this time.

The criteria are fiscal compliance with EU guidelines, no severe imbalances, fiscal sustainability, and “sound and sustainable” macroeconomic policies. These are too vague and call for a lot of judgment, like pension fund sustainability. Both France and Italy are struggling with that.

We respectfully decline to concur. We say respectfully because the ECB has a horrible and nearly impossible job in the first place, quite different from any other central bank because it’s made up of separate prickly sovereigns each having self-interest, and it’s even harder today with high inflation and a nearly certain recession looming. And we don’t argue with 50 bp instead of 25 bp. Any firm that goes under because of a 25 bp financing cost more than expected was doomed, anyway. The reversal from negative and zero rates was well advertised long ahead of time, not least because it’s the first rise in 11 years.

No, what we don’t like is abandoning forward guidance. Granted, market players have used it as a bat over central bank heads, but it does perform a valuable function—it embodies a forecast. We need forecasts, from experienced, professional economists and financial market gurus. We know forecasts are hardly ever right. They can’t be, for a dozen very sound reasons. That doesn’t mean we don’t need them—for industrial and other corporate planning, for the educated few who use them to plan investments and retirements, for the big pension and other investment managers. Forward guidance is a moving goalpost—it’s up to the users of it to manage the risk of it being wrong. Just because central banks have been wrong, and wrong a lot, doesn’t mean it’s not their job to keep trying.

Secondly, to replace guidance with data-dependence is going to cause harm. A horrible piece of data comes out and the herd squeals for action. But embedded in the fine print may well be nuances that show the lousy data is an aberration, or it has components that point to better data down the road—and therein lies the crux. Our data is lagging, by definition. We are always looking in the rear-view mirror. That’s why various US data, including employment and retail sales, has pushed the US recession out into next year, accompanied by some dandy charts showing that when you get the yield curve inversion persisting, that’s what you get—a lagged response. Analysts were thrilled to see that cyclicality line up.

Third, central banks are hardly ever populated by people who traded for a living. They seem not to grasp the mind-set of their customers, so to speak. One of those mind-sets is to push and test boundaries, either to trap some others into the same price move to dump them for a gain or to express honest disagreement. Some of it is trickery and some of it is real sentiment, but it’s always pushing. The classic case of pushing in FX is the Bank of Japan and its various bouts of intervention. And nobody ever said the Japanese traders are the most aggressive, but still they pushed.

Fourth, we don’t really understand the anti-fragmental tool, Transmission Protection Instrument (TPI). It starts out saying the goal is to counter “unwanted, disorderly market dynamics." But wait a minute—when Italian bonds get sold off and the yield spread to the Bund widens because of political turmoil and maybe losing the sainted Draghi, that’s a normal reaction. It may occur in a messy way, but who gets to say when messy becomes disorderly? Define criteria, please. Also, the ECB reserves the right to trigger TPI preemptively.

Capping spreads is classic government interference in free markets and always results in a misallocation of resources. That’s one of our core principles and frankly, we prefer it happening behind the curtains, as the Fed does with repos and reverse repos and various other liquidity management tools.

Perhaps it can be argued that there doesn’t seem to be any other way of managing a member’s bond market standing when it has a crisis, but notice that some countries have gone without any government for all for months and nobody freaked out, like Belgium, which went without a government for 541 days.

No, buying Italian bonds serves one purpose-- keeping Italy inside the EMU. It’s the third largest country. It’s bigger than Greece, and look at the hullabaloo we went through with Grexit. This is not to suggest Italy can, will or should exit the eurozone. It is to say it’s “cheating” the rules of free market capitalism to give it special subsidies.

The second purpose of capping bond yields is to keep up the fiction that a single currency would automatically, organically drive economic convergence. Several critics wrote extensively about this, including Nobel economist Stiglitz and ex-TreasSec Summers. They point out that levelling features, like cross-country unemployment employment insurance, are requisite, not optional. The EMU can’t even get cross-country bank deposit insurance.

Notice nobody talks about convergence anymore but it was a big deal at one time and can come back. It’s hard to say Stiglitz and Summers are wrong, but let’s be fair--convergence is not all that hot among the US states, where we have far more mechanisms promoting it, like federalized unemployment insurance, federal Social Security retirement, various welfare schemes, infrastructure management, etc. Much of the south is still a hellhole compared to(say) California. Also note that the federal government does not guarantee state (or local) debt.

These kinds of solutions are outside the purview of the ECB. It’s not the ECB’s fault that the machinery of convergence is in the hands of the politicians, and they are far behind whatever schedule the devisers of the eurozone had in mind. It is not the United States of Europe. So the ECB is doing what it can. Sound familiar? Reporters and economists are willing to accept the new ECB stances. The bond and FX markets, not so much. One snarky headline points out when Draghi had the job, he said “whatever it takes” and impressed everyone mightily. Lagarde’s rhetoric is a bit more sedate. This is likely style over substance because we guess the ECB can find a way to use TPI even though Italy is not compliant with the criteria.

Bottom line, Oxford and many other deduce that the new plan is dovish, even though the market sees more hikes in 2023. If so, the euro’s corrective upmove has a sell-by date stamped on it. It’s our job to decipher it.

Bottom line, it’s Friday in the summer with a Fed meeting scheduled for the coming week. A certain amount of confusion reigns. At a guess, the dollar can creep higher if the bond guys let it, but weirdly, should fall as the Fed approaches and earlier bets start looking too risky and get pared. As usual, we advise against positioning on Fed meetings (and nonfarm payrolls). Jumpy prices will ruin your stops.

This is an excerpt from “The Rockefeller Morning Briefing,” which is far larger (about 10 pages). The Briefing has been published every day for over 25 years and represents experienced analysis and insight. The report offers deep background and is not intended to guide FX trading. Rockefeller produces other reports (in spot and futures) for trading purposes.

