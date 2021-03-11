- At the ECB policy meeting today they announced that ECB 'expects' to use additional PEPP purchase 'over the next quarter... at a significantly higher pace than during the first months of this year' without explicitly committing to a purchase pace.
- Albeit the purchases potentially could start as early as tomorrow, Lagarde's focus on preventing tightening of financing conditions should be compared to ECB not sending signals to push rates lower, but rather act as a backstop.
- In gauging the financing conditions, ECB will use a holistic 'multifaceted' approach where essentially OIS rates, government bond rates but also corporate, credit, bank lending rates is factored in.
- On the economic front, ECB conveyed a more balanced growth risk assessment but also downside risks near term. Inflation expectations are still subdued, but have picked up. Looking ahead, ECB will look through temporary / base effects on inflation. We also highlight that the staff projection for inflation in 2023 was left unchanged at 1.4%.
- Bunds rallied 3bp amid spread tightening 3-5bp spread tightening in EGB space. For EURUSD, the meeting today was a non-event.
