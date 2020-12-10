Bank adds €500 billion to bond purchases totaling €1.85 trillion.

Interest rates left unchanged at 0.5% and 0% as forecast.

Extends the Pandemic Emergency Protection Program term nine months.

Euro gains on ECB expected commitment, US Initial Claims increase.

The European Central Bank pledged another half-trillion euros in stimulus and support efforts as the euro zone, with many business crippled, unemployment rising and a recession looming, waits for the end of the pandemic sometime next year.

President Christine Lagarde and bank governors redeemed their promises of help by increasing the Pandemic Emergency Protection Program (PEPP) €500 billion to €1.85 trillion and lengthening the bond purchase program by nine months to March 2022. The goal is to assist governments and companies stay solvent until the vaccine distribution can curtail the pandemic and permit the restoration of the economy.

The bank kept its deposit and main refinance rates unchanged at -0.5% and 0% as expected, though Ms Lagarde hinted in her press conference following the bank announcement that the door to lower rates was not closed.

ECB main refinance rate

"We insist on maintaining favorable financial conditions," Ms Lagarde said, "We plan to adjust our purchases by what is needed to maintain those favorable financial conditions."

At one point in the press conference Ms Lagarde re-read the part of her prepared statement that committed the ECB to current or lower interest rates.

Although the additional stimulus funding was universally anticipated the agreement within the governing council was not unanimous but backed by a “large majority.”

She repeated that fiscal measure remain essential. They should be targeted and temporary in nature and the second wave of the pandemic warrants continued fiscal support from national governments.

Ms Lagarde introduced the EUR/USD into her long response to the first press question noting that the appreciation of the euro plays an important role in the economy. The bank was “monitoring [the exchange rate] very carefully,” she said, after previously voicing the standard central bank disclaimer that we do not target exchange rates.

Currency markets were much more impressed with the successful delivery of the stimulus package than with the traditional commentary on exchange rates.

The EUR/USD jumped about 35 points to 1.2119 in the half-hour after the ECB decision. It was the combined effect of the US Initial Jobless Claims figures, 853,000 on a 735,00 forecast, and Ms Lagarde's press comments beginning at 8:30 am EST that pushed the EUR/USD to its high of 1.2155, stabilizing around 1.2125 in the early New York afternoon, then moving higher.

In the past week the EUR/USD has climbed to its highest rate against the dollar since April 2018.

The ECB raised its GDP forecast for 2020 to -7.3% from -8.0%, lowered its 2021 prediction to 3.9% from 5% and increased the 2022 projection to 4.2% from 3.2%.

Inflation is expected to stay negative through 2021, weighed down by weak demand, negligible wage pressure and an appreciating exchange rate. Ms Largade claimed that the bank's policies would put upward pressure on inflation in the medium term. Inflation is now predicted to be 0.2% in 2020 down from 0.3%, unchanged at 1% in 2021, lower to 1.1% from 1.3% in 2022 and 1.4% in 2023. .

Commercial banks received a one-year extension to June 2022 of the 1% loan rate of the Targeted- Longer-Term Refinancing Operation (TLTRO) to assist their own lending operations.

European yields were unaffected by the ECB decisions. German, Italian, French and Spanish rates lost less than one point.