Stagflation risks are building in the euro area, sharpening the policy dilemma for ECB. With inflation still taking precedence over the clouding growth outlook, we expect ECB to go ahead with its intention to hike all three policy rates by 25bp in July.

The pace of further rate increases will depend on how the economy evolves, but we do not anticipate any guidance for the Q4 monetary policy outlook at the July meeting. As visibility remains low, we expect increased market volatility to persist in the near-term, but still see ECB as priced too aggressively by the market for 2023, especially with the Federal Reserve priced for a 50bp rate cut in 2023. Currently markets are pricing in a tightening of 141bp in 2022 from ECB and another 43bp in 2023. Any frontloading ECB hikes is unlikely to support EUR/USD in our view.

Designing a credible anti-fragmentation tool is key, for markets not to call the bluff on ECB and send Italian yields sharply higher again. We expect the new instrument to be implemented in a flexible manner, with focus on shorter maturities, but without a pre-set intervention amount or timeframe. We also expect purchases to be sterilized in order not to interfere with the monetary policy stance, but we see only a small probability of ECB outright selling bonds.

Inflation risks take precedence over clouding growth outlook

Stagflation risks are building in the euro area, as business surveys point to a further sharp slowdown in the growth momentum at the end of Q2 (read more in Euro Area Macro Monitor - Energy troubles, 7 July). A positive side-effect of weaker demand are signs of easing cost pressures on prices and an approaching peak in commodities inflation. Yet, euro area inflation reached a new record high of 8.6% in June and even if pricing power in industry and services should have reached its peak, upside risks to prices still persist from a sudden Russian gas-stop and a tense global food supply situation (see also Euro inflation notes - Food for thought, 1 July). While German inflation eased somewhat in June, we think the setback will prove temporary and expire with the government relief measures in September. Once again, ECB’s staff forecasts from June look too optimistic on the growth outlook and have underestimated the rise in inflation pressures.

Calibrating the right monetary policy stance in a stagflationary environment presents ECB with a tricky dilemma. However, comments from Governing Council (GC) members suggest that for now inflationary risks still take precedence over the clouding growth outlook. The June meeting minutes showed a clear concern that inflation is becoming entrenched and more persistent. We consequently expect ECB to go ahead with its pre-signalled intention to hike all three policy rates by 25bp in July (deposit rate -0.25%, MRO rate 0.25%, MLF rate 0.5%). While some ‘hawks’ have floated the idea of a larger (i.e. 50bp) hike in July, we think there is currently no consensus in the GC to start the hiking cycle with such a move, especially as inflation expectations have broadly fallen back to target amid rising recession worries. One of the most outspoken hawks, Austrian Governor Holzmann, will also have no voting rights at the July/September meetings due to rotation.

The pace of further rate increases will depend on how the economy evolves. However, in the absence of any material improvement in the inflation dynamics (which we do not expect), a 50bp hike in September seems the base case. Beyond that, we think a sequence of gradual hikes until Q1 23 will follow, but much will depend on how successful ECB can navigate the rising recession risks. As visibility remains low, ECB is keen to avoid tying its hands too much beyond the very short-term, in line with the mantra of optionality, datadependence and flexibility. Hence, we doubt that we will get any guidance for the Q4 monetary policy at the July meeting and we will likely have to wait for September, when more data and new staff projections are available.

The flipside of ECB’s optionality and gradualism strategy is an environment of increased market volatility. Caught between mounting recession concerns and high inflation pressures, market speculation has intensified about the size of rate hikes. So far, markets are pricing 30bp for July, i.e. still a 20% probability of a 50bp rate hike. Beyond that, 141bp are priced by year-end and with only four meetings in H2 this year, markets expect at least one of the meetings to end with a 50bp rate hike. A further 43bp are priced for 2023 and compared to the Federal Reserve, ECB pricing in 2023 remains too aggressive in our view, as we doubt ECB can continue its hiking cycle if the US (and global economy) start falling into recession.

