The ECB meeting next week will be a peculiar one, with a risk of no market reaction. On the one hand, the decision has already been well telegraphed (25bp hike and APP reinvestments to end from 1 July) and on the other hand guidance (with new staff projections) is likely a ‘one-sided’ risk for markets. Hawkish tunes from Lagarde on the back staff projections is at risk of being largely disregarded by markets.

ECB's stance and market pricing are more harmonious for policy hikes than what we have seen during the past year and after the June meeting we find it challenging for markets to price in more than 40bp of additional until we get close to the July meeting.

We continue to expect ECB to hike to 4% by September, but risks may be slightly skewed to 3.75% in July as the burden of proof have been reversed. We expect ECB to guide for further tightening although providing a non-committal statement as they stay data dependent.

Still focus on the “sticky” inflation narrative

The euro area economy is still characterised by resilience driven by the service economy, as “hard” data still lag the signals from the weakening sentiment indicators. Although slightly receding in May, the composite PMI indicators still points toward a growth level around 0.3%qoq, which is insufficient to markedly dampen inflationary pressures to bring it in line with ECB’s target. The outlook continue to be characterised by a two-speed economy, where manufacturing activity is subdued yet the services sector – which account for more than 70% of the economy – is still recording buoyant activity supported by a variety of factors. Accumulated savings from the pandemic period is still remarkably high (estimated c. EUR700bn by end of Q4 22), and real income (and real wage growth) is recovering on the back of lower energy prices and strong job creation. Furthermore, building wage pressure is evident across most of the region as new collective wage agreements are being settled. The latest signs of abating service inflation in May will give rise to some “cautious optimism” among the doves, but the “sticky inflation” narrative will most likely remain the main in focus. We still observe that the underlying inflation is printing at very elevated levels and the disinflationary developments for May gives rise to realign the key question from inflation slowing to the pace of the slowdown and the new steady state. For this, we still see inflation pressures being assessed to be too high for too long.

Stronger wage dynamics driving the medium-term inflation

The ECB staff projections will be closely watched on the back of recent developments. Commodity prices has continued to fall throughout Q2, and especially gas prices is well below the assumption in the March projection round. However, inflation prints during spring have generally come in stronger than anticipated in March, and that will drive a marginal upward revision to the 2023 inflation forecast. For the 2024 and 2025 outlook, the inflation will still be supported by a strong labour market and still building wage pressures across the region. Wage indicators for Q1 has risen markedly as the compensation per employee rose 5.2% in Q1 while the negotiated wages rose 4.3%, which is well above Chief Economic Lanes previous (rough) estimate of 3% being the level corresponding to the inflation target as he referenced multiple times last year. The strong wage data for Q1 feeds directly into the inflation trajectory in the staff projections, which previously saw inflation reaching 2% in the second half of 2025.

We see the risk of an even longer convergence time could be the conclusion in the June projections, although if the projection exercise would result in 2% target being reached on average in 2025, this would constitute an important input to the guidance for further tightening.

