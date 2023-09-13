Going into the ECB rate meeting on Thursday has markets expecting the ECB to remain on hold with rates. The latest Reuters poll shows 39 out of 69 economists expecting the ECB to keep rates unchanged at 3.75%, whereas 30 expect a hike to 25 basis, points hike. However, 36 of those 69 surveyed expected a deposit rate to be at 3.75% by the year-end with the other 33, saying the rate would be at 4% by year-end. So one thing is clear: most economists surveyed expect the ECB to be at or very close to being at terminal rates.
This also ties in with the latest ECB speakers’ comments. On Wednesday last week, ECB’s Kazmir said there’s one more likely last interest rate hike still needed. He personally preferred a 25 basis point rate hike. ECB’s Knot, on the same day last week, said markets may underestimate a September hike, and that September’s decision would be a close call. ECB’s Nagel says the central bank has still not reached its target on inflation hinting that further rate hikes may still be appropriate.
Short-term interest rates, however, are expecting the ECB to remain on hold. There is a greater than 50% chance of a hold on Thursday’s ECB meeting. Current expectations see a 59% chance of a rate hold.
The current curve expects the ECB to cut rates around the summer of 2024.
So, according to short-term interest rate markets, the ECB will keep rates at 3.75%. So what’s the best tradable outcome. In this situation, the best outcome is likely to come from a central bank decision that shows a more hawkish ECB. The reason for this is over the last couple of weeks ECB pricing for a hike has slowly been falling due to a deterioration in European economic data. However, if the ECB is seen to be prioritising the inflation battle over growth concerns, then watch out for potential EURGBP gains out of the meeting.
Major trade risk
The major risk here is if the ECB stresses growth concerns over and above inflation worries and indicates coming rate cuts. This would likely weaken the EUR and send EURGBP lower. So, there are, as always, two-way risks with this outlook.
High-Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure. *Any opinions made in this material are personal to the author and do not reflect the opinions of HYCM. This material is considered a marketing communication and should not be construed as containing investment advice or an investment recommendation, or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments. Past performance is not a guarantee of or prediction of future performance. HYCM does not take into account your personal investment objectives or financial situation. HYCM makes no representation and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast, or other information supplied by an employee of HYCM, a third party, or otherwise. Without the approval of HYCM, reproduction or redistribution of this information isn’t permitted.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds lower ground below 1.0750 after Eurozone data, US CPI eyed
EUR/USD is trading on the back foot below 1.0750 in the European session on Wednesday. The US Dollar is stabilizing, as investors turn cautious and await the critical US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data. Dismal Eurozone Industrial Production data failed to move the Euro.
GBP/USD recovers toward 1.2500 ahead of US inflation data
GBP/USD is recovering ground toward 1.2500, having dipped to 1.2440 after the UK GDP contracted at a faster pace in July. The US Dollar holds steady amid a typical pre-US CPI data market nervousness.
Gold price consolidates as investors await US inflation report
Gold price struggles for a decisive move as investors turn cautious ahead of the US CPI data for August. The precious metal remains on tenterhooks as market participants see headline inflation rebounding due to a strong uptick in gasoline prices.
Binance.US CEO steps down with exchange shedding 30% of its staff
Binance.US, the subsidiary of Binance.com in the US, has laid off a significant number of its personnel, only weeks after the parent company also lost its high-ranking officers to layoffs and resignations.
US CPI Data Preview: Higher gasoline prices expected to propel inflation in August
The Consumer Price Index in the US is forecast to rise 3.6% YoY in August, up from the 3.2% increase recorded in July. Core CPI inflation is expected to fall sharply to 4.3% YoY in August.