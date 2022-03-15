The European Central Bank just announced how it will reduce QE in the coming months. Net asset purchases will now be brought down to €20bn per month in June rather than in October. In light of the stagflation risk and high uncertainty, this decision gives the central bank maximum flexibility and keeps the option open for a rate hike before year-end.
The European Central Bank has put a very gradual normalisation of monetary policy in place. As just announced, the Bank confirmed the end of its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP) by the end of March. The ECB also confirmed the previously announced increase in the Asset Purchase Programme (APP) to €40bn per month, from €20bn currently. In May, the APP purchases will be reduced to €30bn and in June to €20bn. Afterwards, net asset purchases will be ended if the data (and the economic situation) will allow for it. Also, the ECB confirmed flexibility in the reinvestments of the PEPP. Interest rates remain unchanged and the option to extend the Targeted Long-Term Refinancing Operations (TLTROs) was kept open.
Compared with the latest adjustments to its monetary policy tools in December, this is a slightly more hawkish outcome. Back in December, the rotation from PEPP to APP would have lasted until October. Today's decision has brought forward the €20bn per month purchases by four months. But compared with the comments at and shortly after the ECB’s February meeting, today’s decisions are less hawkish than some market participants had expected. The reason for the change of heart is clear: the war in Ukraine has strongly increased the risk of stagflation in the eurozone. Extremely high energy and commodity prices, potential energy supply disruptions, weaker trade, new supply chain disruptions and a high degree of uncertainty for both companies and consumers have changed the eurozone’s economic prospects in only a few days.
All in all, today’s decisions are a good compromise, keeping maximum flexibility in a very gradual normalisation of monetary policy. A first rate hike before the end of the year is still possible. We will hear more about the ECB’s take on the latest developments and economic implications for the eurozone, including a new set of already outdated staff projections, at 2.30pm CET.
Read the original analysis: ECB moves cautiously with normalisation
Content disclaimer: This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes irrespective of a particular user's means, financial situation or investment objectives. The information does not constitute investment recommendation, and nor is it investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Read more here: https://think.ing.com/content-disclaimer/
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD nears the 0.7300 level post-Fed’s decision
The AUD/USD pair trades near the 0.7300 level after the US Federal Reserve delivered as expected, promised more action coming up, backed by solid Wall Street's gains. Australian employment figures coming up next.
EUR/USD reaches fresh weekly highs at 1.1040
EUR/USD bounced sharply after Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell's speech, as he promised more action to maintain inflation under control. The Fed delivered as expected a quarter-point rate hike, hinted at six more hikes this year. EUR/USD at fresh weekly highs in the 1.1040 price zone.
Gold rebounds sharply, shrugged-off Fed’s seven rate hikes announcement
Gold (XAU/USD) prices have rebounded sharply after recording March’s fresh low of around $1,895.00. The precious metal has witnessed significant bids after the announcement of the interest rate decision by the Federal Reserve (Fed).
Crypto markets to kick-start relief rally
Bitcoin price saw a massive spike ahead of the FOMC meeting on March 16. The rally was brief and has been undone, suggesting that BTC is likely to head lower before any noticeable uptrend.
Fed Quick Analysis: Dovish hike? Powell to push the dollar even higher with a big bazooka Premium
Hawkish now, more hawkish later? The Federal Reserve's dot-plot has shown only a total of seven rate hikes in 2022, below seven that bond markets see – a 25 bps move in every single meeting this year. One down, six more to go. That is moderately bullish for the dollar, and the limited reaction makes sense.