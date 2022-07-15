After ending net asset purchases on July 1, the ECB is expected to raise interest rates (deposit rate, main refinancing rate and marginal lending rate) by 25 basis points (bp) each next week. This moderate rate move will allow the central bank to monitor market reactions over the summer. The extent of the rate hike in September was left open, as this will depend on the updated inflation forecast at that time (new ECB staff projections). If the inflation outlook does not improve by then, a larger rate hike is planned. We expect +50 bp in September. Market expectations also reflect +25 bp in July and +50 bp in September.

The further normalization of monetary policy will have to take place in the context of high inflation and weak economic data. In doing so, the ECB will try to maintain the principles of optionality, data dependence, gradualism and flexibility. We understand that the ECB will keep all options and the greatest possible flexibility open within the framework of its existing or new instruments in order to gradually adjust the interest rate path depending on the medium-term inflation forecast.

The exit from ultra-supportive monetary policy will require a great deal of tact, as not only the interest rate path will have an impact on the economy's financing costs, but also the liquidity supply (refinancing of maturing volumes in the ECB's asset portfolio, open market operations). In the refinancing of maturing securities from the portfolio, the principle of market neutrality is to be ensured through flexible implementation. To avoid market distortions, reinvestments are to be spread over time and a regular and balanced market presence is to be ensured.

There is also intensive discussion of the objective of counteracting the threat of fragmentation in the normalization of monetary policy. This means, for example, that companies with the same credit quality in different countries (e.g. Germany, Italy) would have to pay different interest rates if the risk premium of one country (compared with Germany) were to rise significantly. An even transmission of monetary policy would thus be jeopardized. The risk of this fragmentation could increase as monetary policy normalization progresses. A dedicated anti-fragmentation tool would also give the ECB more leeway to accelerate the normalization of monetary policy at any time if the inflation outlook so requires. Work on a new anti-fragmentation instrument is to be intensified.

EZ - Further decline in sentiment expected

Next week (July 22), a flash estimate of purchasing managers' sentiment in the Eurozone for the month of July will be published. Sentiment already deteriorated unexpectedly sharply in June.

Under the impression of the worsening energy crisis in Europe, we expect a further significant decline in sentiment in July. In addition, the sell-off on global commodity markets continued this week. In our view, this is a clear signal of a rapid cooling of the global economy, which is likely to have a negative impact on Eurozone exports. Against this backdrop, the downside risks to our current growth expectations for the Eurozone in 2022 and 2023 are increasing.

IT – Prime Minister Draghi submits resignation

After the representatives of the 5-Star Movement stayed away from the vote on an aid decree worth several billion, Prime Minister Draghi submitted his resignation to President Mattarella. However, Mattarella rejected this request. Draghi can now try to win the approval of the 5-Star Movement with an adaptation of the decree in a new vote.

Draghi has been a key stabilizing element for Italy since taking office in February 2021. The financial market has rewarded this by largely normalizing risk premiums for Italian government bonds in line with the respective market environment. However, this week's domestic political turmoil has already triggered a 20-basis point increase in risk premiums. With new elections in Italy drawing ever-closer, the pressure on parties to raise their profile is increasing, leading to growing domestic political unrest. This increases the risk of a sustained widening of risk premiums for Italian bonds. This would have a negative impact on Italy's growth prospects and thus increase the pressure on the ECB, which is aiming for an even transmission of its monetary policy in the Eurozone countries.

Based on current surveys, a right-wing alliance consisting of the 'Brothers of Italy', Lega and 'Forza Italia' parties is likely to form Italy's government from spring 2023, at the latest. This would probably make Giorgia Meloni, the leader of the 'Brothers of Italy' party, which is currently leading in the polls, Italy's new prime minister. Italy's last populist government, with leading Lega participation, caused a significant widening of risk premiums in 2018 and 2019 by repealing reforms. It now remains to be seen how the financial markets will assess the program of a new, likely right-wing government.

