ECB Meeting: time for stubborn Draghi to change rhetoric?

The ECB is expected to make a lot of noise this Thursday and, for once, it seems the market will get what it wants. Over the last few months, hopes that the ECB will have to review its easing stance and somehow start trimming QE were reinforced by a hawkish stance of policymakers, despite Draghi's continued efforts to down-talk such possibility. Rising inflation since the year started and holding near ECB's target, backed speculation of a tougher stance from policy makers.

Things turned less clear lately, as May's inflation preliminary estimate resulted at 1.4% from previous 1.9%, which if gets confirmed will be the lowest reading for this 2017. Slowing inflation makes the EUR vulnerable and reinforces Draghi's case for maintaining QE for longer, against the will of other members of the committee. Indeed, inflation is a key indicator of underlying consumer demand and falling inflation, despite rising activity in the region, is a key sign that the EU area is still far from its goals.

This Wednesday, a rumor suggesting that the ECB will probably downgrade its inflation forecast hit the common currency in the chin, as that will clearly the opposite of what everyone was waiting for. The same market talk suggested that growth, on the other hand, will be revised higher. As with many other negative headlines that affect majors, the decline was limited amid underlying dollar's weakness.

Alongside with the ECB, this Thursday the UK will have a General Election in the middle of terror attacks going on locally and abroad, while former FBI director, James Comey, will testify before a special committee in the Senate. No doubts, action is guaranteed across the FX board.

Anyway, a hawkish stance, after latest developments, will be more of a surprise, therefore backing EUR gains. The surprise will be even bigger if Super Mario change its stubborn stance towards QE and somehow indicate that they discussed/consider it, or are planning to do so.

A dovish one, on the contrary, will hit the common currency, but the extend of the EUR/USD pair's decline will depend on Comey's testimony. Should the former FBI director state that US President Trump asked him to avoid investigating the "Russia-gate", concerns over a possible impeachment will likely re-surged, sending the greenback down across the board, regardless ECB's outcome. UK election's outcome will be known early Friday, with limited impact therefore by the time Mario and Co. announce their latest decisions.

EUR/USD levels to watch

The EUR/USD pair holds near its 2017 high ahead of the event and not far from the peak reached last November at 1.1299, level reached as an immediate reaction to the US election's result. The 1.1300 area is then critical, as stocks should have gathered above it these last few weeks, alongside with buying orders, which triggered may result in a strong advance. Next intraday resistances come at 1.1345 and 1.1390, while the next target comes at 1.1460, the level that contained advances pretty much since January 2015.

Below 1.1200, on the other hand, the downward move can extend towards the 1.1080/1.1120 region, where the last line of buying interest waits. Below 1.1080, the pair will be poised to extend its downward correction further, with the market then eyeing 1.1000.