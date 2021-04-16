Markets had a stellar week with equity indices banging out record highs on both sides of the Atlantic. Hence the divergence in macroeconomic prospects was not reflective in their respective flagship equity indices. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq broke all-time highs with better than expected retail sales and jobless claims. STOXX Europe 600 had done so previously. Equity implied volatility, the VIX and VSTOXX index, printed their lowest readings since the Corona Crisis erupted in February 2020.
US long-dated yields drifted lower, down 15 bps from their highs, in an apparent break from the surge mounted since the beginning of the year. The Bund traded sideways.
The euro has had a good run against the greenback in April and the cross flirted with the 1,20 level before backing down in the face of strong US macro data in the form of retail sales and jobless claims. For cross-asset views see Armchair Strategist, 16 April.
China’s economic growth continues to moderate. The year on year GDP growth rate of18.3 per cent was grossly inflated by comparing the economy to a time when COVID had depressed the economy. A more reflective figure was quarterly GDP growth, which slowed down to 0.6 per cent compared to 2.6 per cent in the previous quarter.
Inflation has been a prominent source of market consternation. March USCPI inflation came in stronger than expected. The headline figure was 2.6 %year on year up from a previous figure of1.7 % and an expectation of 2.5 %. Month on month the increase was 0.6 % driven by a significant 0.3 % increase in core inflation. Interestingly the drive-in inflation came from services and not goods inflation, which remained muted despite impending logistical troubles.
Fed heavyweights, Powell, Clarida and Williams, re-iterated that the Fed wants to see actual inflation rather than pre-empting a probable rise in inflation, which was the paradigm before. As we head into a summer of inflated inflation prints, it is useful to remind oneself that inflation is by definition a persistent rise in prices.Are base effects or transitory demand-supply imbalance will not be deemed a real rise in inflation. They also stated that monetary policy will follow the post-GFC playbook, that tapering will precede rate hikes. There is currently a large difference between the Fed’s current signal (no rate hikes through 2023) and market expectations (the first full rate hike is priced in by early 2023). We still believe the Fed will turn more hawkish within the next six months.
The ECB meeting on Thursday will be an appetizer for the June meeting. We expect the growth outlook to be ‘broadly balanced’ paving the way for the PEPP purchase pace going back to February levels around EUR60bn after the June meeting. We think Lagarde will repeat the ‘delayed and not derailed recovery narrative. For the reader with a larger ECB appetite, they can read our full ECB preview:An appetizer for the June meeting.
Euro Area April flash PMIs published on Friday should indicate that the pace of economic recovery has moderated. After the strong readings in Q1, manufacturing PMI may fall back, in line with Chinese PMIwhereas service PMIs should still move upwards.
This publication has been prepared by Danske Bank for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Bank's research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector.
This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Bank A/S is regulated by the FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange.
Copyright () Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances toward 1.20 amid an improving market mood
EUR/USD is rising toward 1.20, paring its losses as falling returns on US Treasuries push the dollar lower. Optimism about vaccines and a stronger global economy weigh on the greenback as well. US Building Permits, Housing Starts and Consumer Confidence are eyed.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.38 as the dollar weakens with yields
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.38, recovering from the lows as falling US Treasury yields are dragging the dollar down ahead of several data releases. Sterling continues benefiting from Britain's vaccination campaign.
Stellar bulls on wrong side of uphill battle
XLM price has erected an ascending parallel channel on the 4-hour chart. A bounce from the setup’s lower trend line, although logical, seems unlikely. Stellar’s bear flag pattern on the 1-hour chart adds weight to the bearish outlook.
XAU/USD climbs to the highest level since Feb. 25, beyond $1,780
Gold gained strong follow-through traction for the second consecutive session on Friday. The USD struggled to capitalize on its attempted recovery and benefitted the commodity. Rebounding US bond yields, the risk-on mood did little to hinder the positive momentum.
Gamestop waits for breakout signal, technical levels to watch
GameStop is struggling for relevance as COIN takes over! GME shares under pressure, down 6% on Thursday. GME is looking for a new CEO according to Reuters.