We look at the latest data in the US including Retail Sales, and surmise at the global economic trajectory.

Join us for a deep dive into the world of global economics with Clifford Bennett, ACY Securities Chief Economist. In this thought-provoking video, Clifford takes a close look at the latest US data, including Retail Sales, and offers insights into the current trajectory of the global economy.

With energy prices on the rise and the US dollar demonstrating its strength, Clifford analyzes how these factors are shaping the economic landscape. Discover the intricate relationship between energy, currency, and market trends and how it all affects your investments.

He also dissects the Euro Area ECB Interest Rate Decision and its impact on the EURUSD currency pair. As the week comes to a close, don't miss Clifford's comprehensive market wrap-up, providing you with a concise summary of the key events and trends that have shaped the financial landscape.