As expected, euro buyers' optimism faded immediately after the ECB press conference began, returning EURUSD to a repeat of 1.0600. Shortly after the initial surge in reports of an actual reversal in ECB policy, investors and traders delved into assessments of how slower the policy reversal in Europe was.
The ECB will only stop buying assets on its balance sheet later this month - two steps behind the US, where purchases were curtailed months ago and active sales are already due to begin in June.
The Fed raised its rate by 25 points in March and 50 points at the start of May, promising two more 50-point hikes in June and July. From the ECB, we see a conditional promise to consider a rate hike of more than 25 points in September in case of high inflation forecasts for 2023.
That said, inflation in the eurozone is comparable to the US, and economic growth is just as, if not more, vulnerable to logistical failures and energy prices.Not only has the ECB started its policy turnaround later, but it is also doing so more slowly than the Fed so that the interest rate differential only widens over time.
Such differences are a fundamental reason to sell the euro against the dollar. Moreover, the EURUSD bounce in the second half of May erased the pair's oversold conditions, clearing the way for another step down.
Yesterday's comments from the ECB convinced us not to expect any hawkish surprises from Lagarde and Co, triggering a new sell-off impulse. It won't be surprising if EURUSD makes another test of the May low at 1.0350 or if it makes a new 20-year low below that level during the next couple of weeks.
Trade Responsibly. CFDs and Spread Betting are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77.37% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs and Spread Betting with this provider. The Analysts' opinions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as a recommendation or trading advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below 1.0600 ahead of US CPI data
EUR/USD has failed to preserve its recovery momentum in the European morning and declined below 1.0600 after ECB policymaker Holzmann said the market reacted "very well" to ECB policy announcements. Investors await the May inflation data from the US.
GBP/USD plunges below 1.2450 as focus shifts to US data
GBP/USD has extended its slide in the European session and declined below 1.2450 with the greenback benefiting from safe-haven flows. Investors await the May Consumer Price Index (CPI) data from the US.
Gold falls toward $1,830, renews 10-day low
Gold fell below the 200-day SMA, which is currently located at $1,842, and triggered a technical selloff. Ahead of the US inflation report, XAU/USD continues to push lower toward $1,830 and trades at its weakest level in 10 days.
Bitcoin price to $12,000? Renowned analyst says crypto winter isn’t over
FXStreet sat down with technical analyst Big Cheds to evaluate where Bitcoin price could be heading next. We talked about the probability of a dead cat bounce and forecasted when BTC could bottom out.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!