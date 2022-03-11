Yesterday the ECB held its March rate meeting, and there are a few changes to pay particular attention to.
Quick taper plan
The ECB said at its December 16 meeting that under the asset purchase program, the Governing Council decided to make net purchases of €40 billion per month in the second quarter (previously it had been €20 billion) , and €30 billion per month in the third quarter, and that the ECB will maintain net asset purchases of €20 billion per month from October 2022 onwards, strengthening the easing impact of its policy rates for as long as necessary.
At the March rate meeting, the ECB said monthly net purchases would reach €40 billion in April, €30 billion in May and €20 billion in June, with a possible end to the net asset purchase program in the third quarter. The tapering of bond purchases and the end of bond purchases is much earlier!
Rate hike date may be brought forward
At the March rate meeting, the ECB said that any adjustment to the ECB's key interest rate would come sometime after the end of the asset purchase program and would be gradual.
If the asset purchase program ends in the third quarter with net purchases, then conditions for a rate hike would be met by the end of the third quarter or the fourth quarter at the earliest, and so we saw the market start to expect a sharp rise in the probability of a possible rate hike in September.
Stick to fighting inflation
The ECB will take all necessary measures to safeguard price stability and the ECB will ensure smooth liquidity conditions, according to a speech by ECB Governor Lagarde.
Inflation in 2022 is expected to be 5.1%, compared with the previous estimate of 3.2%.
Inflation in 2023 is expected to be 2.1%, compared with 1.8% previously expected.
Inflation in 2024 is expected to be 1.9%, compared to the previous estimate of 1.8%.
The Committee believes that inflation is increasingly likely to stabilize at the target level. This indicates that the ECB believes that inflation is unlikely to return to normal levels until 2024.
The situation in Ukraine adds to economic uncertainty
The ECB believes that the conflict in Ukraine has a substantial impact on economic activity and inflation. The extent of the impact in Ukraine depends on the evolution of the conflict. The receding epidemic is driving economic recovery. Supply bottlenecks are easing. The labour market is improving further. 2022 GDP growth is expected to be 3.7% vs. 4.2% previously. 2023 GDP growth is expected to be 2.8% vs. 2.9% previously. Economic growth will decline in the short term.
Overall, facing the difficult choice of high inflation and geopolitical turmoil, the ECB finally chose to curb inflation first, which is an important signal for the currency market! It will also affect the pattern of the currency market in the future.
