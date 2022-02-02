No one is expecting much from the ECB
Consensus says don't expect much from Thursday's ECB meeting, but little to nothing could still prove positive for EUR/USD. In December, the central bank laid out some hefty plans for 2022, including an end to net asset purchases under the PEPP in March. A major shift in plan would be premature, especially without the benefit of staff forecasts (due out in March).
Nevertheless, the bar to reversing its decision to reduce net asset purchases is very high and only moving higher. Preliminary January inflation data for Germany, France and the euro area as a whole rose by more than expected. Headline euro area inflation accelerated to 5.1% y/y versus an expected 4.4% y/y compared to 5% prior.
Euro area inflation
January euro inflation truly surprised
More importantly, core inflation, the ECB's preferred measure of inflation, decelerated to 2.3% from 2.6% in December. Expectations were for Core CPI to decelerate to 1.9%. Taken all together, these higher inflation prints come as big shock as expectation for a bigger fall were larger down to predictable technical factors, which included: 1) expiration of the German VAT effect; 2) seasonality distortions, 3) a basket weight changes.
What's Lagarde to do?
Off the back of the surprise inflation print euro zone money markets priced in 30bps of ECB rates by December 2022. Last month, Christine Lagarde said a rate hike in 2022 doesn't seem likely. EUR/USD fortunes will be inevitably linked to how much or little Lagarde pushes back on those expectations at the press conference. But even if Lagarde does try to push back, odds are markets won't believe her.
Euro-US 2Yr rate differentials vs EUR/USD
Ahead of the event it is worth pointing out that EUR/USD has moved very in line with euro 2 year and US 2 year yield differentials in recent days. It is sensible to conclude this strong correlation won't break down on Thursday. In addition, it is worth pointing out that net-speculative positioning in the euro hardly looks overextended.
EUR net positioning vs EUR/USD
Technical outlook is mixed
Still, from a technical perspective, the outlook for the euro is a bit more of a mixed bag. On the daily chart, the EUR/USD is still trading well below its 200-EMA and from a market structure perspective is not out of the downtrend established in May last year.
EUR/USD daily chart
However, on the 4 hour chart, recent gains have pushed the currency pair close to testing Fibonacci retracements 1.3044 and of 1.3471, of the 50% and 61.8% level respective (the last swing high and low in January). Also EUR/USD is testing the 4 hour 200-EMA and although the RSI is pushing on overbought territory its not their yet.
EUR/USD 4 hour chart
In conclusion, the EUR/USD might no gain excessively post the ECB, but it certainly has the potential to stabilise within the past consolidation zone of 1.12786 and 1.13815. If so, the downside impulse that drove prices to their January low of 1.11214 was just a blip. A sustained break above 1.3342 would lead to a more promising future for EUR/USD.
