A mixed day for markets as the traditional Dow index outperforms the tech-focused Nasdaq. Meanwhile, the ECB has maintained its tightening pace, with inflation likely to drive further hikes.

Meta drives tech selloff as Dow outperforms

“US growth stocks are failing to live up to their name of late, with the collapse in Meta shares driving the tech sector lower once again. Underperformance for the Nasdaq comes amid a session that does see continued optimism for many traditional businesses. Most notably, we are seeing the Dow outperform as manufacturing stocks gaining in the wake of improved demand and margins for industrial giant Caterpillar. It seems the hefty valuations based around future earnings for growth stocks can come back to bite investors when current numbers start to underperform.”

ECB maintains hawkish stance in face of rising inflation

“The ECB failed to follow their Canadian and Australian counterparts in easing back on the pace of their tightening phase, with the bank raising rates by another 75-basis points today. With the ECB having previously taken time to act, they appear willing to continue raising rates in a bid to reach the levels seen elsewhere around the world. It is worthwhile noting that the ECB will have one eye on the euro, for any signal that they will tighten less could bring a weaker euro and higher imported inflation. The composite PMI figure of 44.1 seen earlier in the week did provide a warning sign that the eurozone is currently in a recession, but the ECB appears steadfast in their plan to bring inflation (and likely the economy) down.”