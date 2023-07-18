Share:

Notes/Observations

- Little economic data gives little for market to bite on as European indices and FX trade is muted.

- Comments from ECB’s Knot, who hasn’t spoken since early Jun, came in line with overall council view for hike in July and any decisions beyond to depend on incoming data. Notably, he said core inflation had plateaued.

- For ongoing geopolitical tensions, US and South Korea agree to position US nuclear-armed assets including the US nuclear submarine ‘USS Kentucky’ in South Korea, in preparation for a swift response to any attack from North Korea. Marks first time since 1980’s that a US nuclear-armed sub is in South Korea.

- EU Earnings Recap: UK grocery retailer Ocado posts firm H1 results with affirmation of FY23 guidance and notes they are over the worst for food inflation. Cybersecurity co. Darktrace raised FY23 guidance and sees no impact from completion of EY review. Novartis Q2 beats on top and bottom line, raised FY23 guidance and announced a $15B buyback, noting performance was ‘broad-based’.

- Asia closed mixed with Hang Seng under-performing at -2.1%. EU indices are flat to mixed. US futures are flat. Gold +0.4%, DXY 0.0%; Commodity: Brent +0.1%, WTI +0.2%, TTF +2.5%; Crypto: BTC -0.8%, ETH -1.2%.

Asia

- RBA July Minutes noted that of its two options debated the case for unchanged rate was stronger than for a 25bps hike. Policy stance was clearly restrictive at current cash rate. Determined to reach CPI target in a reasonable timeframe. Future rate decisions to be data dependent.

- Australia Treasurer Chalmers: Inflation is moderating in country in welcome ways; China's slowdown is cause for concern for Australia.

- China State Planner (NDRC) noted that persistent economic recovery faced challenges and risks including insufficient demand, sluggish momentum and weak confidence. Govt to draft policies to boost consumption.

- China Commerce Ministry (MOFCOM) said to have published measures to support household consumption and would include home appliances. Urged financial companies to enhance household spending support and step up credit support for household goods consumption.

- More reports circulated that China likely to cut RRR in Q3 to boost economy.

Europe

- ECB's Visco (Italy) noted that the good news that inflation was coming down; reiterated underlying inflation was stubborn and more complicated. Transmission of monetary policy took time. Did not believe the region would have a recession.

Speakers/fixed income/FX/commodities/erratum

Equities

Indices [Stoxx600 -0.03% at 457.76, FTSE +0.19% at 7,420.44, DAX +0.04% at 16,075.55, CAC-40 +0.11% at 7,299.78, IBEX-35 -0.34% at 9,405.60, FTSE MIB -0.03% at 28,599.00, SMI +0.69% at 11,051.40, S&P 500 Futures -0.06%].

Market focal points/key themes: European indices opened with an upward bias and turned decidedly green in the early hours of trading; sectors trending higher include health care and materials; lagging sectors include telecom and financials; NewGAMe offers partial offer for GAM shares; Vodafone updates on Vantage Towers co-ownership; earnings expected in the upcoming US session include Bank of New York Mellon, Bank of America and PNC.

Equities

- Consumer staples: Ocado [OCDO.UK] +13.0% (earnings; comments on UK food inflation).

- Materials: Kemira [KEMIRA.FI] -7.5% (Q2 results, new Pres/CEO).

- Financials: Gam Holding [GAM.CH] +6.0% (partial offer).

- Healthcare: Novartis [NOVN.CH] +3.5% (Q2 results beat, raises FY23 guidance, $15B buyback), Orexo [ORX.SE] +7.5% (Q2 results).

- Industrials: NCC [NCCB.SE] +8.0% (Q2 results), Nel [NEL.NO] +10.5% (Q2 results).

- Technology: Darktrace [DARK.UK] +18.5% (Q4 trading update), Wise [WISE.UK] +2.0% (Q1 trading update).

- Telecom: Tele2 [TEL2A.SE] -10.0% (earnings), Vodafone [VOD.UK] -1.5% (update on co-control partnership for Vantage Towers).

Speakers

- ECB’s Knot (hawk, Netherlands, FSB Chief) reiterates need to hike in July but rate hike beyond that are possible but not guaranteed; Lot of data between now and Sept. Looked like core inflation had plateaued and Optimistic to see inflation hitting 2% in 2024.

- Poland Central Bank (NBP) Maslowska believe that a rate cut might be possible in Sept/Oct (previously said Q4).

- South Africa Fin Min Godongwana stated that was likely to cut GDP growth forecast. Did not see SARB changing inflation target.

- South Korea official Kim stated that South Korea and US agreed to make swift, overwhelming response to any North Korean nuclear attack; Agreed to more or regularly deploy US nuclear assets to South Korea.

Currencies/fixed income

- USD continued to consolidate its recent losses in the aftermath of softer inflation data. Dealer noted that such data had taken the pressure off the Fed to continue raising interest rates.

- EUR/USD posted fresh 17-month high at 1.1270 area but exhibited some consolidation after ECB member Knot noted that core inflation might have plateaued.

- USD/JPY at 138.30 with focus on next week’s BOJ policy decision for clues on whether the central bank would begin phasing out its ultra-dovish policy stance.

Economic data

- (HK) Hong Kong Jun Unemployment Rate: 2.9% v 3.0%e.

Fixed income issuance

- (ID) Indonesia sold total IDR6.0T vs. IDR6.0T target in Islamic bills and bonds (sukuk).

- (UK) DMO sold £2.5B in 3.75% Oct 2053 Green Gilts; Avg Yield: 4.484% v 4.478% prior; bid-to-cover: 2.33x v 2.58x prior; Tail: 2.2bps v 0.5bps prior.

Looking ahead

- (IL) Israel July 12-month CPI Forecast: No est v 2.8% prior.

- 05:15 (CH) Switzerland to sell 3-month Bills.

- 05:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.

- 05:30 (HU) Hungary Debt Agency (AKK) to sell 3-Month Bills.

- 05:30 (DE) Germany to sell €6.0B in new 3.10% Sept 2025 Schatz.

- 05:30 (EU) ECB allotment in 7-Day Main Refinancing Tender (MRO).

- 05:30 (ZA) South Africa to sell combined ZAR3.9B in 2031, 2044 and 2053 bonds.

- 06:00 (IE) Ireland May Property Prices M/M: No est v 0.0% prior; Y/Y: No est v 3.6% prior.

- 06:30 (EU) ESM to sell €1.1B indicated in 6-month Bills.

- 08:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.

- 08:15 (CA) Canada Jun Annualized Housing Starts: 220.0Ke v 202.5K prior.

- 08:30 (US) Jun Advance Retail Sales M/M: 0.5%e v 0.3% prior; Retail Sales (ex-auto) M/M: 0.4%e v 0.1% prior; Retail Sales (ex-auto/gas): 0.4%e v 0.4% prior; Retail Sales (control group): 0.3%e v 0.2% prior.

- 08:30 (US) July New York Fed Services Business Activity: No est v -5.2 prior.

- 08:30 (CA) Canada Jun CPI M/M: 0.3%e v 0.4% prior; Y/Y: 3.0%e v 3.4% prior; CPI Core-Trim Y/Y: 3.6%e v 3.8% prior; CPI Core-Median Y/Y: 3.7%e v 3.9% prior; Consumer Price Index: 157.5e v 157.0 prior.

- 08:30 (CA) Canada Jun Industrial Product Price M/M: -0.2%e v -1.0% prior; Raw Materials Price Index M/M: -0.4%e v -4.9% prior.

- 08:55 (US) Weekly Redbook LFL Sales data.

- 09:15 (US) Jun Industrial Production M/M: 0.0%e v -0.2% prior; Capacity Utilization: 79.5%e v 79.6% prior; Manufacturing Production: 0.0%e v 0.1% prior.

- 10:00 (US) July NAHB Housing Market Index: 56e v 55 prior.

- 10:00 (US) May Business Inventories: 0.2%e v 0.2% prior.

- 12:00 (CO) Colombia May Economic Activity Index (Monthly GDP) Y/Y: +0.5%e v -0.8% prior.

- 15:00 (AR) Argentina May Economic Activity Index (Monthly GDP) M/M: No est v -1.9% prior; Y/Y: No est v -4.2% prior.

- 16:00 (US) May Net Long-term TIC Flows: No est v $127.8B prior; Total Net TIC Flows: No est v $48.4B prior.

- 16:30 (US) Weekly API Oil Inventories.

- 18:45 (NZ) New Zealand Q2 CPI Q/Q: 0.9%e v 1.2% prior; Y/Y: 5.9%e v 6.7% prior.

- 20:30 (AU) Australia Jun Westpac Leading Index M/M: No est v -0.3% prior.

- 23:00 (NZ) New Zealand Jun Non-Resident Bond Holdings: No est v 63.2% prior.

- 23:30 (JP) Japan to sell 12-Month Bills.