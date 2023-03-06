Share:

EUR: Faster QT a likely outcome of higher inflation

Last Thursday, we have learned that the euro-zone inflation data was stronger than expected. This was not good news on inflation. However, the reaction in the rates market was not as extreme as anticipated, since much of the move was already priced in from the previous day when country inflation data indicated the possibility of stronger inflation. Even though the inflation problem was from the euro-zone, I noticed that US yields had a more significant increase, with the UST bond selling momentum still going strong. It seemed that the break above 4.00% for the 10-year yield triggered even more momentum selling.

I believe that the euro-zone inflation news will give the ECB more reason to continue with their rate hikes. While I am unsure if the ECB's policy rate will reach the nearly priced 4.00% level, I wouldn't go against the momentum at this point. The fear of inflation is likely to encourage the ECB hawks to push for a faster pace of QT. This was evident in the speech given last Thursday by ECB Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel, where she mentioned that the stock of assets held by the ECB could make it difficult for them to bring inflation back under control.

ECB assets (EUR 4.94trn PEPP & APP) & potential shrinkage in 2023

Schnabel's remarks on the stock of assets suggest that it could be a hindrance to achieving price stability. It seems that there is a push from hawks to speed up the pace of QT from July onwards.

As of now, there is no indication of how fast the roll-offs of maturing bonds will be from July onwards. There is a belief that it will be quicker than the announced EUR 15bn per month from May to June. Based on the maturity profile, the current roll-off rate is less than 50%, but allowing all APP securities to mature would mean a further EUR 149bn roll-off from July to December.

Bundesbank President Nagel has suggested increasing the pace to EUR 20bn per month from July, which would mean about 80% of securities being allowed to roll-off.

I think this increase in pace is manageable and within market expectations. However, the net bond supply is much larger this year due to ECB actions, likely exceeding EUR 700bn, compared to around EUR 150bn last year. If inflation were to rise more than expected, it could create problems. I assume that absorption will be smooth, but any indication of issues that increase fragmentation risks would harm EUR sentiment.