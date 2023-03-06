EUR: Faster QT a likely outcome of higher inflation
Last Thursday, we have learned that the euro-zone inflation data was stronger than expected. This was not good news on inflation. However, the reaction in the rates market was not as extreme as anticipated, since much of the move was already priced in from the previous day when country inflation data indicated the possibility of stronger inflation. Even though the inflation problem was from the euro-zone, I noticed that US yields had a more significant increase, with the UST bond selling momentum still going strong. It seemed that the break above 4.00% for the 10-year yield triggered even more momentum selling.
I believe that the euro-zone inflation news will give the ECB more reason to continue with their rate hikes. While I am unsure if the ECB's policy rate will reach the nearly priced 4.00% level, I wouldn't go against the momentum at this point. The fear of inflation is likely to encourage the ECB hawks to push for a faster pace of QT. This was evident in the speech given last Thursday by ECB Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel, where she mentioned that the stock of assets held by the ECB could make it difficult for them to bring inflation back under control.
ECB assets (EUR 4.94trn PEPP & APP) & potential shrinkage in 2023
Schnabel's remarks on the stock of assets suggest that it could be a hindrance to achieving price stability. It seems that there is a push from hawks to speed up the pace of QT from July onwards.
As of now, there is no indication of how fast the roll-offs of maturing bonds will be from July onwards. There is a belief that it will be quicker than the announced EUR 15bn per month from May to June. Based on the maturity profile, the current roll-off rate is less than 50%, but allowing all APP securities to mature would mean a further EUR 149bn roll-off from July to December.
Bundesbank President Nagel has suggested increasing the pace to EUR 20bn per month from July, which would mean about 80% of securities being allowed to roll-off.
I think this increase in pace is manageable and within market expectations. However, the net bond supply is much larger this year due to ECB actions, likely exceeding EUR 700bn, compared to around EUR 150bn last year. If inflation were to rise more than expected, it could create problems. I assume that absorption will be smooth, but any indication of issues that increase fragmentation risks would harm EUR sentiment.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances to 1.0650 ahead of Eurozone data
EUR/USD is extending gains to near 1.0660 early Monday, underpinned by renewed US Dollar weakness. Markets shrug off disappointing China's GDP growth target, as they adjust their positions ahead of a busy week. Eurozone Sentix and Retail Sales data coming up next.
GBP/USD stays defensive below 1.2050 amid mixed markets
GBP/USD is trading on the back foot below 1.2050 in the early European morning. The pair fails to benefit from a broadly subdued US Dollar, as the market sentiment remains mixed and Brexit optimism fades. US economic data and Powell's testimony are in focus.
Gold bulls need to wait for move beyond 38.2% Fibo./50 DMA confluence Premium
Gold price oscillates in a narrow trading band through the Asian session on Monday and consolidates last week's gains to its highest level since mid-February. The US Dollar kicks off the new week on a softer note amid a further pullback in the US Treasury bond yields and acts as a tailwind for the US Dollar-denominated commodity.
Bitcoin price faces ‘last stand’ as weekly close threatens $22K retest
Research warns that Bitcoin bulls have much to do to preserve newly-won support, but failure could still see a BTC price cascade below $20,000. Bitcoin stayed near key support on March 5 as the weekly candle close brought fresh fears of a breakdown.
China steadies the path
China’s National Peoples Conference has set an economic growth target for the country over the next year of 5%. China has always liked achieving whatever target was set, but in recent years this has been more difficult. This is by no means a subtle shift in the state of affairs when it comes to China.