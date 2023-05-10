Share:

EU mid-market update: ECB hawkish talk continues; US CPI approaches; US debt ceiling concerns unresolved, but Pres Biden promises 'absolutely certain' US will not default.

Notes/Observations

- EU indices and US futures are softer as US Apr CPI approaches, focus will be on the core reading; Further macro attention on US debt ceiling, after first meeting between Pres Biden and Congress leaders ends with little resolved, although Biden said 'absolutely certain' US will not default; Another meeting scheduled for Fri, May 12th. Moody's on debt ceiling, assigned 10% probability of a breach, and says situation is a 'real threat'.

- ECB hawks continue to fly, Nagel reiterated ECB is not' yet done on rate hikes; Chief Lagarde said ECB still has ground to cover in fight against inflation.

- EU Earnings Recap: Continental Q1 beat, sees better chip supplies and full recovery in 2025; Salzgitter final Q1 weak, surprise FY23 cut to rev, notes very volatile environment; Brenntag Q1 mixed, sees early indications for a positive Q2 volume development; Compass H1 strong, raises FY23 significantly; ASOS H1 misses, sees sales declining low double digits for FY23 and inventory reducing by 20%; Alstom FY22 disappoints, Moody's cuts rating to Baa3 (lowest level of investment grade).

- Asia closed mixed with Shanghai Composite under-performing -1.2%. EU indices are -0.3% to -0.4%. US futures are -0.1% to -0.2%. Gold -0.3%, DXY +0.1%; Commodity: Brent -1.6%, WTI -1.6%, TTF +0.5%; Crypto: BTC 0.0%, ETH -0.3%.

Asia

- BOJ Gov Ueda reiterated that ETF purchases were part of large-scale easing; saw no significant problem with ETF buys now.

Europe

- ECB's Schnabel (Germany) reiterated view that inflation momentum remained high for all components with the exception of energy; No doubt had to do more to bring inflation to target soon.

Americas

- President Biden stated that the debt meeting with Congressional leaders was productive, default was not an option; To meet again on Fri, May 12th; Reiterated had been considering the 14th amendment on debt; To discuss why Congress must avoid default on Wed May 10th. Would not go to G7 meeting in Japan if this [debt talks] went down to the wire.

- US House Speaker McCarthy (R-CA) reiterated that he was opposed to extending the debt ceiling through the end of the fiscal year on Sept 30th.

- Current and former leaders of the Treasury Borrowing Advisory Committee wrote to Tsy Sec Yellen warning of the unthinkable long term implications of a default. Members also warned of the un-quantifiable consequences of a protracted negotiation or default as well as the short term impact of a protracted negotiation.

- Moody’s on the US debt ceiling showdown: Currently assigned a 10% probability to a breach; lengthy standoff no longer had a zero probability. What once seemed unimaginable now seems a real threat.

- Fed's Williams (voter): Seeing signs tigher credit conditions are affecting the economy; Some tightening goes beyond reds rate hikes.

Energy

- Weekly API Crude Oil Inventories: +3.6M v -3.9M prior.

Speakers/fixed income/FX/commodities/erratum

Equities

Indices [Stoxx600 -0.19% at 464.54, FTSE -0.25% at 7,744.60, DAX -0.27% at 15,909.15, CAC-40 -0.31% at 7,374.58, IBEX-35 -0.14% at 9,170.63, FTSE MIB -0.15% at #, SMI -0.42% at 11,497.50, S&P 500 Futures -0.13%].

Market focal points/key themes: European indices opened with a marginal bias to the upside, but later turned around to p; better performing sectors include financials and industrials; underperforming sectors include consumer discretionary and health care; SOBI to acquire CTI BioPharma; minority holders in GAM challenge Liontrust takeover of the company; focus on release of US CPI data later in the day; earnings expected in the upcoming Americas session include Walt Disney, Tod’s, Brookfield Asset Management and ODP.

Equities

- Consumer discretionary: Ryanair [RYA.IE] +2.5% (wins EU court fight), Ahold Delhaize [AD.NL] -1.0% (earnings), Compass Group [CPG.UK] +2.0% (earnings; raises outlook), TUI [TUI1.DE] -3.5% (Q2 results), Asos [ASC.UK] -12.0% (earnings).

- Financials: Credit Agricole [ACA.FR] +4.5% (Q1 results), ABN Amro [ABN.NL] +1.0% (Q1 results).

- Healthcare: Siemens Healthineers [SHL.DE] -5.5% (Q2 results).

- Industrials: Continental [CON.DE] +3.5% (earnings), Alstom [ALO.FR] -6.0% (FY22/23 results), Brenntag [BNR.DE] -1.5% (earnings), Salzgitter [SZG.DE] -1.5% (earnings; cuts outlook), Semperit [SEM.AT] -3.5% (Q1 results).

- Technology: Infineon [IFX.DE] -1.0% (TSMC monthly sales), Software AG [SOW.DE] +2.0% (receives raised bid from Bain, calls it inferior).

- Utilities: E.ON [EOAN.DE] -1.0% (Q1 results).

- Materials: Lanxess [LXS.DE] -3.0% (Q1 results).

Speakers

- ECB chief Lagarde reiterated that a recession is not baseline for 2023. Continued to be extremely attentive to wage risks. Still had more ground to cover in fight against inflation.

- ECB's Nagel (Germany) reiterated view that not done yet on rate hikes; might be coming into the final stretch on hikes. ECB is holding the course on monetary policy.

- ECB's Stournaras (Greece) noted that as things stood now then rate hikes would be over in 2023.

- Norway Central Bank (Norges) maintained its countercyclical buffer at 2.5%.

- Czech Finance Ministry stated that the coalition govt had agreed on fiscal framework; aimed to keep 2023 deficit on target.

Currencies/fixed income

- USD steady ahead of the key April CPI data. Dealers note the core inflation could challenge the market's view of swift interest-rate cuts by the Fed.

- GBP/USD at 1.2625 by mid-day. Focus on Thursday BOE rate decision with markets seeing a 100% change of a 25bps rate hike to 4.50%. Key will be the forward guidance of its rate path. Markets see another 50bps hike in the pipeline at this time to take the Bank Rate to 5.00%.

- EUR/USD steady despite more ECB hawk rhetoric. ECB’s Nagel reiterated ECB was not yet done on rate hikes.

Economic data

- (NL) Netherlands Mar Manufacturing Production M/M: -2.0% v +0.2% prior; Y/Y: -4.0% v -2.3% prior;; Industrial Sales Y/Y: 0.5 v 4.2% prior.

- (FI) Finland Mar Industrial Production M/M: +3.0% v -2.4% prior; Y/Y: +4.5% v -3.0% prior.

- (DE) Germany Apr Final CPI M/M: 0.4% v 0.4% prelim; Y/Y: 7.2% v 7.2% prelim.

- (DE) Germany Apr Final CPI EU Harmonized M/M: 0.6% v 0.6% prelim; Y/Y: 7.6% v 7.6% prelim.

- (SE) Sweden Mar Private Sector Production M/M: -1.1% v -0.5% prior; Y/Y: 0.6% v 2.5% prior.

- (SE) Sweden Mar Industrial Orders M/M: -1.0% v 3.5% prior; Y/Y: -9.3% v -4.7% prior.

- (SE) Sweden Mar; Industry Production Value Y/Y: -0.1% v +4.9% prior; Service Production Value Y/Y: 0.7% v 1.5% prior.

- (SE) Sweden Mar Household Consumption M/M: -1.1% v -0.8% prior; Y/Y: -4.0% v -2.0% prior.

- (NO) Norway Apr CPI M/M: 1.1% v 0.7%e; Y/Y: 6.4% v 6.1%e.

- (NO) Norway Apr CPI Underlying M/M: 1.0% v 0.8%e; Y/Y: 6.3% v 6.1%e.

- (NO) Norway Apr PPI (including oil) M/M: +0.8% v -3.5% prior; Y/Y: -15.3% v -21.9% prior.

- (DK) Denmark Apr CPI M/M: +0.3% v -0.2% prior; Y/Y: 5.4% v 6.7% prior.

- (DK) Denmark Apr CPI EU Harmonized M/M: +0.3% v -0.2% prior; Y/Y: 5.6% v 7.3% prior.

- (HU) Hungary Apr CPI M/M: 0.7% v 0.7%e; Y/Y: 24.0% v 24.1%e.

- (AT) Austria Mar Industrial Production M/M: -3.3% v +3.3% prior; Y/Y: -0.4% v +5.5% prior.

- (CZ) Czech Apr Unemployment Rate: 3.6% v 3.6%e.

- (TR) Turkey Mar Unemployment Rate: 10.0% v 10.0% prior.

- (TR) Turkey Mar Industrial Production M/M: % v 2.7%e; Y/Y: % v 0.5%e.

- (IT) Italy Mar Industrial Production M/M: -0.6% v +0.3%e; Y/Y: -3.2% v -1.7%e; Industrial Production NSA (unadj) Y/Y: -3.3% v -2.2% prior.

- (CZ) Czech Apr International Reserves: $139.2B v $141.1B prior.

- (GR) Greece Apr CPI Y/Y: 3.0% v 4.6% prior; CPI EU Harmonized Y/Y: 4.5% v 5.4% prior.

- (GR) Greece Mar Industrial Production Y/Y: -0.2% v +5.2% prior.

Fixed income issuance

- (IN) India sold total INR320B vs. INR320B indicated in 3-month, 6-month and 12-month bills.

- (DK) Denmark sold total DKK2.16B in 2025 and 2033 DGB Bonds.

- (NO) Norway sold NOK2.0B vs. NOK2.0B indicated in 1.75% Sept 2029 Bonds; Avg Yield: 3.26% v 1.43% prior; Bid-to-cover: 1.56x v 6.46x prior.

- (SE) Sweden sold SEK2.0B vs. SEK2.0B in 1.75% Nov 2033 bonds; Avg Yield: 2.3319% v 2.3414% prior, bid-to-cover: 3.33x v 2.72x prior.

- (UK) DMO sold £3.5B in 3.25% Jan 2033 Gilts; Avg Yield: 3.849% v 3.592% prior; bid-to-cover: 2.81x v3.04 x prior; Tail: 0.2bps v 0.2bps prior.

- (IT) Italy Debt Agency (Tesoro) sold €7.0B vs. €7.0B indicated in 12-month bills; Avg Yield: 3.460% v 3.430% prior; Bid-to-cover: 1.44x v 1.69x prior.

Looking ahead

- (PL) Poland Central Bank (NBP) Interest Rate Decision: Expected to leave Base Rate unchanged at 6.75%.

- (RO) Romania Central Bank (NBR) Interest Rate Decision: Expected to leave Interest Rate unchanged at 7.00%.

- (PT) Portugal Debt Agency (IGCP) switch auction.

- (MX) Mexico Apr Nominal Wages: No est v 9.2% prior.

- (MX) Mexico Apr ANTAD Same-Store Sales Y/Y: No est v 4.1% prior.

- (CO) Colombia Apr Consumer Confidence: -29.3e v -28.5 prior.

- 05:15 (CH) Switzerland to sell 2035 and 2055 Bonds.

- 05:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.

- 05:30 (DE) Germany to sell combined €2.5B in 2050 and 2053 bunds.

- 05:30 (ZA) South Africa announces details of next bond auction (held on Tuesdays).

- 06:00 (PT) Portugal Mar Trade Balance: No est v -€2.4B prior.

- 06:00 (PT) Portugal Mar Unemployment Rate: No est v 6.5% prior.

- 06:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing.

- 07:00 (IS) Iceland to sell 2026 and 2042 RIKB Bonds.

- 07:00 (US) MBA Mortgage Applications w/e May 5th: No est v -1.2% prior.

- 07:00 (UK) Weekly PM Question time in House.

- 07:20 (PT) ECB’s Centeno (Portugal).

- 08:00 (HU) Hungary Central Bank (MNB) Apr Minutes.

- 08:00 (IS) Iceland Apr Unemployment Rate: No est v 3.5% prior.

- 08:00 (BR) Brazil Mar Industrial Production M/M: +0.9%e v -0.2% prior; Y/Y: +0.7%e v -2.4% prior.

- 08:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.

- 08:30 (US) Apr CPI M/M: 0.4%e v 0.1% prior; Y/Y: 5.0%e v 5.0% prior.

- 08:30 (US) Apr CPI (ex-food/energy) M/M: 0.3%e v 0.4% prior; Y/Y: 5.5%e v 5.6% prior.

- 08:30 (US) Apr CPI Index NSA: 303.491e v 301.836 prior; CPI Core (seasonally adj) : 306.243e v 305.24 prior.

- 08:30 (US) Apr Real Avg Hourly Earning Y/Y: No est v -0.6% prior (revised from -0.7%); Real Avg Weekly Earnings Y/Y: No est v -1.5% prior (revised from -1.6%).

- 08:30 (CA) Canada Mar Building Permits M/M: -2.2%e v +8.6% prior.

- 08:30 (UR) Ukraine Apr CPI M/M: 1.0%e v 1.5% prior; Y/Y: 18.7%e v 21.3% prior.

- 08:30 (CL) Chile Central Bank Economist Survey.

- 09:00 (RU) Russia Apr Official Reserve Assets: No est v $593.9B prior.

- 10:30 (US) Weekly DOE Oil Inventories.

- 11:00 (SE) Sweden Central Bank (Riksbank) Bunge.

- 11:30 (US) Treasury to sell 17-week bills.

- 12:00 (CH) SNB President Jordan.

- 12:00 (CA) Canada to sell 2-year bonds.

- 13:00 (US) Treasury to sell 10-Year Notes.

- 14:00 (US) Apr Monthly Budget Statement: -$235.0Be v -$378.1B prior.

- 15:00 (AR) Argentina Mar Wages M/M: No est v 6.0% prior.

- 18:45 (NZ) New Zealand Apr Food Prices M/M: No est v 0.8% prior.

- 19:01 (UK) Apr RICS House Price Balance: -40%e v -43% prior.

- 19:50 (JP) Japan Mar Current Account Balance: ¥2.891Te v ¥2.2T prior; Adjusted Current Account: ¥1.311Te v ¥1.1T prior; Trade Balance (BOP basis): -¥450.0Be v -¥604.1B prior.

- 19:50 (JP) Japan Apr Bank Lending Y/Y: No est v 3.0% prior; Bank Lending (ex-trusts) Y/Y: No est v 3.3% prior.

- 21:00 (AU) Australia May Consumer Inflation Expectation Survey: No est v 4.6% prior.

- 21:30 (CN) China Apr CPI M/M: No est v -0.3% prior; Y/Y: 0.3%e v 0.7% prior; PPI Y/Y: -3.3%e v -2.5% prior.

- 22:00 (JP) Japan Apr Tokyo Avg Office Vacancies: No est v 6.4% prior.

- 22:00 (PH) Philippines Q1 GDP Q/Q: 0.7%e v 2.4% prior; Y/Y: 2.2%e v 7.1% prior (revised from 7.2%).

- 23:00 (KR) South Korea Apr Bank Lending to Household Net (KRW): No est v -0.7T prior.

- 23:00 (TH) Thailand Apr Consumer Confidence: No est v 53.8 prior; Economic Confidence: No est v 48.0 prior.

- 23:35 (JP) Japan to sell 30-year JGB Bonds.