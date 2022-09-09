At the meeting of the ECB Governing Council this week, the decision was between a rate hike of 50bp or 75bp. In the end, the arguments in favor of the larger rate hike prevailed. The Council explicitly declared its support for the principle of "frontloading", i.e. bringing forward interest rate hikes. The idea behind this is to adjust the interest rate level as quickly as possible to the new circumstances, i.e. high inflation, in order to counteract an increase in the inflation expectations of households and companies. The arguments in favor of a slower approach, on the other hand, are that the economy is facing strong headwinds from falling real incomes as well as high uncertainty. The economy will therefore slow down on its own. The unknown extent justifies a more cautious approach of monetary policy. In addition, most of the inflation in the Eurozone has supply-side reasons, i.e. it is essentially caused by energy prices. Higher interest rates can do little here.

After yesterday's statements, it is clear that the ECB wants to gain interest rate altitude as quickly as possible, so the arguments in favor of "frontloading" currently prevail. We are therefore raising our interest rate forecast, as we had expected a more cautious approach from the Governing Council. We now expect another rate hike of 75bp at the next meeting in October. Essentially, the inflation data for September published beforehand should not show any easing. With this interest rate step, the interest rate level should then be brought very close to a neutral level. This and an easing on the energy markets argue for a slower approach in December and February, where we then expect 25bp each. At the March meeting of the ECB Governing Council, the turnaround in inflation should then be clear enough for the ECB to leave interest rates unchanged.

Emerging Markets – German exports slowing down

The development of German exports to key emerging markets currently confirms the weakening global economic momentum. Growth in exports to China has already been gradually losing momentum since mid-2021, confirming the ongoing slowdown in growth in China. In addition, a slowdown in exports to Brazil, India and Mexico has now also been evident since March this year.

Many emerging market countries are suffering from the US Fed's tight monetary policy stance, which is pulling investment capital out of these countries and into the US. This can be seen in the continued strength of the US dollar relative to many of these countries' currencies, which has continued to intensify over the past few trading weeks. However, now that we expect an end to interest rate hikes in the US in the near future, the situation should improve for many emerging markets in the coming year at the latest. This should also ease the devaluation pressure on the currencies of these countries. In our view, this should subsequently benefit the outlook for German exports to these countries as well.

Download The Full Week Ahead