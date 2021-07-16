The ECB meeting next week will already bring the first implementation steps of the new monetary policy strategy. The current expansionary stance of monetary policy will remain unchanged, but there will be a few verbal adjustments. According to the ECB, the introductory statement to the press conference will be less technical, easier to understand, and more narrative.

Furthermore, the ECB will probably already adjust the forward guidance to the new strategy next week. Up to now, it has been said that policy rates will remain at their present or lower levels until the ECB has seen the inflation outlook robustly converging to a level close to/but below 2% within the projection horizon and that this convergence has been reflected in underlying inflation dynamics. This complex formulation left a lot of room for interpretation, as monetary tightening could have started at sustained inflation expectations of 1.7%; 1.8%, or 1.9%.

The strategy now provides for a simple inflation target of 2% over the medium term, symmetrically. While temporary deviations from this target cannot be prevented, the ECB will act decisively against large, persistent deviations of inflation from this target. With the Eurozone economy has experienced a series of shocks since the financial crisis, and with inflation has been very low for some time and nominal interest rates close to the lower bound, the ECB will signal that it will respond forcefully and persistently to achieve the 2% inflation target. Persistent means that there should be no premature monetary tightening. These key formulations could become part of the new forward guidance.

The new formulations in the ECB statement are a good attunement for the September meeting. Then there will be new ECB staff projections for inflation. In the current environment (economic capacities underutilized, weak price pressure, interest rates close to the lower bound), the ECB can wait patiently and observe whether the upward pressure on prices is temporary or develops stronger dynamics in the medium term. There is no rush to initiate monetary tightening. The central bank will continue to proceed forcefully and persistently in order to achieve its medium-term inflation target of 2%, and in doing so it can -"thanks to the explicit symmetric target -"also allow for temporary periods with inflation rates above 2%.

The US Federal Reserve is also taking a dovish view, even though inflation rose further to 5.4% in June and the economic recovery has progressed further. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, in his semi-annual report to the House of Representatives, described the rise in inflation as temporary, driven by base effects and strong demand outstripping production, which has led to rapid price increases in some goods and services. Some of these effects should recede. Yields on 10-year US Treasuries and German Bunds have fallen in recent days. Apparently, the bond markets are strongly oriented towards the statements of the central banks have fallen in recent days. Apparently, the bond markets are strongly oriented towards the statements of the central banks.

EZ - How do rising new COVID-19 infections affect mood?

Next week (July 23), the first flash estimate of Eurozone, German and French PMI data for July will be published. In June, manufacturing sentiment improved marginally yet again to record highs. As expected, the sentiment of service providers brightened considerably after the first opening steps.

In July, the key question is whether the rapidly rising number of COVID-19 cases in some Eurozone countries, amid concerns about significant retrenchment measures, will possibly weigh on sentiment in the services sector. We assume, however, that in the future the expected burden on the health sector will be decisive for new restriction measures and no longer the absolute case numbers.

The decisive question is therefore how well the existing vaccination protection of broad sections of the population will protect them from hospitalization in the event of infection. Due to the effectiveness of the vaccines used in the EU, a fact which has been certified by public authorities, we expect a significantly lower burden on the health care system in the future, given comparable case numbers. From today's perspective, we, therefore, do not expect serious restrictive measures in the countries of the Eurozone in the second half of the year.

