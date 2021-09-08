Tuesday’s declines have intensified this afternoon, with the FTSE 100 40 points lower and 200 points wiped off the Dax.
- Stock markets push lower as growth fears return
- ECB meeting a key point of concern
- UK tax rises hit housebuilders
There is little sign that the losses in European markets can be reversed soon, especially with concerns rising about the ECB’s attitude at tomorrow’s meeting. Losses prevail across global indices this afternoon, helped along the way by James Bullard’s comments about pushing ahead with a taper in Fed asset purchases despite the recent weaker NFP print. The quiet summer is definitely over, and so far September is living up to its reputation as a tough month for stock markets. After the gains of July and August some weakness is hardly surprising, but it shows that there is still an undercurrent of nervousness among investors, particularly regarding the withdrawal or reduction of central bank support. With Delta cases still rising and hints of renewed restrictions as summer turns to autumn, equities look vulnerable to further losses.
UK stocks are reflecting some concerns about economic growth this afternoon too, as the market frets that the rise in National Insurance will hit consumer spending, and activity in areas like the housing market. Housebuilders, banks and REITs are sitting at the bottom of the FTSE 100, although the declines are more contained than those on the continent, where indices have fallen much further into the red.
