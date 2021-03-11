ECB fail to weaken yields despite PEPP frontloading

Please see the following market comments from Joshua Mahony, Senior Market Analyst at IG, a global leader in online trading

Tech stocks are on the rise as the ECB shows a willingness to act in a bid to drive yields lower. However, whether we will see that decline in yields remains questionable as the ECB runs the risk of cutting their stimulus short.

US markets head up resurgence thanks to tech rebound

ECB fail to drive yields lower despite PEPP frontloading move

US jobless and continuing claims decline as we await stimulus impact

US markets are leading the way higher today, as fears over rising inflation and yields have been put on the backburner for now. The recent cooling in Treasury yields has evidently had a welcome impact upon tech valuations, with the Nasdaq once again ahead of the pack. Rising yields are clearly a central issue given recent concerns, with the ECB taking action to drive down yields across the region. However, while the decision to front-load asset purchases under the PEPP scheme may have been designed to bring down yields, traders have seen right through it after initial declines were erased. Until the ECB decides to increase the overall size of the programme, today's decision to front-load PEPP purchases simply raises the chance of the scheme running its course earlier than expected. The clear correlation between yields and EURUSD meant we did see some initial weakness come into play after the announcement. However, just like the subsequent rise in yields, we are seeing EURUSD continue its recent rise later in the day.



US jobless claims highlight the growing confidence we are seeing for the US economic recovery, with both continuing and initial jobless claims falling back into lows not seen since the height of this crisis. With the US government having finally managed to push their $1.9 trillion stimulus package across the line, it does feel like the country has turned a corner as they gear up to cut another batch of direct payments. This week has seen fears of a sharp spike in inflation allayed for now, yet the coming months will likely see markets become increasingly sensitive to prices given the impact it can have on central bank thinking.