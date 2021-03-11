ECB fail to weaken yields despite PEPP frontloading

Please see the following market comments from Joshua Mahony, Senior Market Analyst at IG, a global leader in online trading
Tech stocks are on the rise as the ECB shows a willingness to act in a bid to drive yields lower. However, whether we will see that decline in yields remains questionable as the ECB runs the risk of cutting their stimulus short.
- US markets head up resurgence thanks to tech rebound
- ECB fail to drive yields lower despite PEPP frontloading move
- US jobless and continuing claims decline as we await stimulus impact
US markets are leading the way higher today, as fears over rising inflation and yields have been put on the backburner for now. The recent cooling in Treasury yields has evidently had a welcome impact upon tech valuations, with the Nasdaq once again ahead of the pack. Rising yields are clearly a central issue given recent concerns, with the ECB taking action to drive down yields across the region. However, while the decision to front-load asset purchases under the PEPP scheme may have been designed to bring down yields, traders have seen right through it after initial declines were erased. Until the ECB decides to increase the overall size of the programme, today's decision to front-load PEPP purchases simply raises the chance of the scheme running its course earlier than expected. The clear correlation between yields and EURUSD meant we did see some initial weakness come into play after the announcement. However, just like the subsequent rise in yields, we are seeing EURUSD continue its recent rise later in the day.
US jobless claims highlight the growing confidence we are seeing for the US economic recovery, with both continuing and initial jobless claims falling back into lows not seen since the height of this crisis. With the US government having finally managed to push their $1.9 trillion stimulus package across the line, it does feel like the country has turned a corner as they gear up to cut another batch of direct payments. This week has seen fears of a sharp spike in inflation allayed for now, yet the coming months will likely see markets become increasingly sensitive to prices given the impact it can have on central bank thinking.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.1950 as ECB pledges faster bond-buying
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1950, below the highs. The ECB has left its policy unchanged and pledges to ramp up its bond buys in the upcoming quarter. Markets await the 30-year bond auction in the US.
GBP/USD rises beyond 1.3950 as market mood improves
GBP/USD is advancing beyond 1.3950 as the safe-haven dollar weakens with falling yields and the stimulus bill's approval. A row between the EU and the UK over vaccine exports has been shrugged off by markets for now.
XAU/USD tumbles hitting levels under $1720 as US yields rebound
Gold prices dropped more than $20 from the daily high and bottomed at $1719 during the American session. The decline took place as US yields bounced to the upside. The recovery of XAU/USD is being challenged.
Crypto tug of war with intensifies amid looming declines
Bitcoin stalled short of $58,000, giving bears leeway to launch an assault on the support at $54,000. Ethereum remains vulnerable to losses after the TD Sequential indicator flashed a sell signal. Ripple is looking toward a potential breakdown to $0.4 following the extended consolidation.
S&P 500: Let the gamers begin, Roblox and Gamestop dominate the narrative
Markets maintained bullish sentiment on Wednesday with some struggles seen in the tech sector. The Nasdaq was the only major index to finish in the red yesterday as inflation worries were pushed to one side after benign US CPI and a calm US 10 year bond auction.