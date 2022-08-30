- Introduction of main headlines in play (00:00).
- ECB expected to hike by 75bps as energy crisis deepens (1:06).
- Yen slump increases the prospects of currency intervention (4:12).
- WTI crude drops after a sharp rally on Monday (6:30).
- EZ inflation data and US payrolls figures to watch out for (7:51).
- Final week before the UK leadership race is over (10:02).
- Chinese cities are still impacted by covid outbreaks (10:49).
- Elon Musk latest reason to drop Twitter deal (11:22).
EUR/USD extends rally toward 1.0100
EUR/USD has gathered bullish momentum in the American session and climbed to a fresh daily high above 1.0070. The broad-based selling pressure surrounding the greenback on the last trading day of August seems to be fueling the pair's rally on Wednesday.
GBP/USD rebounds modestly, trades below 1.1650
Although GBP/USD has managed to erase a portion of its daily losses, it continues to trade in negative territory below 1.1650. Despite the renewed selling pressure surrounding the dollar, the risk-averse market environment doesn't allow the pair to stretch higher.
Gold close to confirming a long-term double top
Spot gold fell to a fresh monthly low of $1,709.61 a troy ounce, maintaining the red but off the mentioned low at the time being. The dollar surged throughout the first half of the day but lost steam following the release of tepid US employment-related data.
Bitcoin flaunts possible falling bullish wedge revival amid fears of decoupling from traditional markets
Bitcoin is up by 1.6% over the last 24 hours against a backdrop of 7.0% in cumulative losses across seven days. BTC is trying to arrest last week's downtrend, which saw its leg tag $19,543 on the downside.
SNAP suddenly rallies 13% before Wednesday open
SNAP stock has surprisingly rallied in Wednesday's premarket after shedding more than 7% earlier on. A mystery buyer suddenly began buying up shares in the half hour before the session opened.